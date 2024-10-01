For Your Viewing Pleasure: Rich Homie Quan’s ‘Song Cry’ Video Receives Posthumous Release

After the untimely passing of Atlanta rapper Rich Homie Quan, the official video for this latest offering “Song Cry” has been released.

Last month, Atlanta rapper and pioneer Rich Homie Quan tragically passed away at the age of 34. Friends, family, and fans gathered at World Changers Church International in College Park, Georgia, to pay their final respects to the rapper. Killer Mike and DC Young Fly were on hand to speak to the impact left behind by Quan and his attitude towards never holding a grudge.

During Quan’s funeral “Song Cry” was released, and reportedly, the music video was already in motion before his passing.

The posthumous song played during his funeral is featured in the official music video. MarcellJB directs the “Song Cry” video and begins with Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens paying respects to the late rapper.

Additionally, the video shows Quan living life outside and his final celebrations among the ones who loved him. Furthermore, the video ends with friends and family reciting the song at a celebration after his funeral.

You can watch the official visual for Rich Homie Quan’s “Song Cry” below.