Pop Culture

Rich Homie Quan's Girlfriend 'Traumatized' By His Sudden Death

Rich Homie Quan’s Girlfriend ‘Traumatized’ By His Sudden Death, Asks For ‘Respect’ Amid Multiple Alleged Relationship Reveals About Rapper

Published on September 9, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Rich Homie Quan 10 Year Anniversary Concert

Rich Homie Quan – Source: Prince Williams / Getty

After the sudden passing of Rich Homie Quan, his girlfriend addressed losing her other half whom she found without a pulse in their home. She also indirectly addressed multiple social media posts from women alleging they were dating the rapper saying she, “has nothing to hide.”

The Hip-Hop world is grieving the loss of Atlanta rapper Rich Homie Quan following his sudden death. Quan’s girlfriend Amber Williams reportedly found him unresponsive upon her arrival at his house.

Related Stories

As she called 911 and tried administering aid, the rapper reportedly began foaming at the mouth and was later pronounced dead.

According to Complex, Amber broke her silence on losing her other half and called the events “traumatizing.”

“The pain is unbearable,” wrote Williams. “The love you all have shown is an overflow. I truly appreciate everyone who’s reached out. I’m traumatized from a moment that’ll forever be in my head.

She also indirectly addressed the disgraceful posts from other women alleging they were entangled with the rapper.

“I have nothing to prove because my love for my other half was ALWAYS shown,” she wrote. “I have nothing to hide. Please respect me and the family at this time.”

 

Several Women Alleged That They Were Dating Rich Homie Quan At The Time Of His Death

Buss It” challenge” creator Erica Banks was one of several women who revealed an alleged relationship with Rich Homie Quan after his death.

Akbar V quickly responded and virtually collected Banks for her messy now-deleted post.

“I understand you might be hurt but baby girl delete those pics and videos out of respect for his family,” wrote the rapper.

 

As the people who treasured Rich Homie Quan mourn, hopefully, people keep their messy confessions to themselves. Quan’s father recently spoke out revealing he not only lost his firstborn but also his “best friend.”

Read Amber Williams’s full social media post addressing Quan’s passing below.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

celebrity deaths Newsletter Rest In Peace rich homie quan shocking celebrity deaths

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

2023 espnW Summit NYC

Molly Qerim’s Career In Pictures: A Look Back At Her Legacy In Sports Media

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Louis Vuitton: Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2026

JAY-Z & Beyoncé Spotted Sitting Next To Jared Kushner & Ivanka Trump At REFORM Alliance Charity Event Sparks Outrage

Hip-Hop Wired
Chris Brown Performs At Chase Field

An Electric Experience: The Wildest, Most Lit & Unforgettable Photos From Chris Brown’s Breezy Bowl XX Tour So Far

Global Grind
HOLLYWOOD, CA. UPN's ``Girlfriends show. A day in the life of Girlfriends, UPN s comedy about four s

25 Years of Sisterhood — Where The Cast Of 'Girlfriends' Is Today

MadameNoire
Latest News
Summer Walker and her "Special Friend" attend 2025 MTV Video Music Awards

‘F**k My Type!’ Summer Walker Pops Out With PeePaw PDA At MTV VMAs, Elderly Entanglement Sparks ‘Sugar Daddy’ Speculation With ‘Special Friend’

Rolling Ray

R.I.P. Influencer Rolling Ray Passes Away At 28, Zeus Network Releases Statement

Karen Huger

#RHOP Release: Karen Huger Leaves Jail Early After Serving 6 Months For DUI, Cameras Reportedly Rolling

Hugo Hernandez-Mendez x Dacara Thompson

Maryland Man Charged With Murder After Missing 19-Year-Old Dacara Thompson Found Dead

"We Playin' Spades" Podcast Series

Cheaper By The Dozen Debunked: Ubiquitous Baby Daddy Nick Cannon Claims Having 12 Kids Was A ‘Trauma Response’ To Mariah Carey Divorce

Donald Trump Holds Primary Night Event In Columbia, SC

History Hater: Donald Trump Orders The Removal Of All Signs And Exhibits On Enslavement From National Parks

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close