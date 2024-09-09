Rich Homie Quan’s Girlfriend ‘Traumatized’ By His Sudden Death, Asks For ‘Respect’ Amid Multiple Alleged Relationship Reveals About Rapper

After the sudden passing of Rich Homie Quan, his girlfriend addressed losing her other half whom she found without a pulse in their home. She also indirectly addressed multiple social media posts from women alleging they were dating the rapper saying she, “has nothing to hide.”

The Hip-Hop world is grieving the loss of Atlanta rapper Rich Homie Quan following his sudden death. Quan’s girlfriend Amber Williams reportedly found him unresponsive upon her arrival at his house.

As she called 911 and tried administering aid, the rapper reportedly began foaming at the mouth and was later pronounced dead.

According to Complex, Amber broke her silence on losing her other half and called the events “traumatizing.”

“The pain is unbearable,” wrote Williams. “The love you all have shown is an overflow. I truly appreciate everyone who’s reached out. I’m traumatized from a moment that’ll forever be in my head.

She also indirectly addressed the disgraceful posts from other women alleging they were entangled with the rapper.

“I have nothing to prove because my love for my other half was ALWAYS shown,” she wrote. “I have nothing to hide. Please respect me and the family at this time.”

Several Women Alleged That They Were Dating Rich Homie Quan At The Time Of His Death

“Buss It” challenge” creator Erica Banks was one of several women who revealed an alleged relationship with Rich Homie Quan after his death.

Akbar V quickly responded and virtually collected Banks for her messy now-deleted post.

“I understand you might be hurt but baby girl delete those pics and videos out of respect for his family,” wrote the rapper.

As the people who treasured Rich Homie Quan mourn, hopefully, people keep their messy confessions to themselves. Quan’s father recently spoke out revealing he not only lost his firstborn but also his “best friend.”

Read Amber Williams’s full social media post addressing Quan’s passing below.