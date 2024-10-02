Celebrity

Drake Goes On IG Unfollowing Spree Amid Kendrick Lamar Feud

Drake Goes On IG Unfollowing Spree Amid Kendrick Lamar Feud, Longtime Friend LeBron James & More Left In The Dust

Published on October 2, 2024

It should go without saying that Drake was playing close attention to the celebs who supported Kendrick Lamar during their highly-publicized feud.

Los Angeles Lakers v Toronto Raptors

Source: Cole Burston / Getty

 

The Toronto rapper has had a steep fall from grace in recent months, pretty unanimously losing his back and forth against Kendrick Lamar. While the discourse surrounding their feud has mostly died down by this point–regardless of Kendrick’s “Not Like Us” still being quite ubiquitous–it looks like the affects are still being felt by people in Drake’s life.

According to Bleacher Report, Drake has made another nod to the feud on social media, going on somewhat of an unfollowing spree on Instagram.

One of the most notable names unfollowed by the rapper is LeBron James, one of Drake’s longest friendships in the entertainment industry. While him severing ties comes as a shock to many, it’s interesting it took this long, since the Los Angeles Lakers star publicly attended Kendrick’s Pop Out concert at the climax of their beef back in June.

Other people reportedly unfollowed by the Canadian are Playboi Carti, Joe Budden and DeMar DeRozan.

DeRozan was also in attendance at the concert, taking the stage alongside Lamar, Russell Westbrook, and other stars when he performed “Not Like Us” five times in a row.

As pointed out by Page Six, once fans noticed Drake’s unfollowing spree, it was also noticed that he was still following Sean “Diddy” Combs as he awaits trial for sex trafficking and other charges.

Shortly after their article was published, Drake unfollowed the disgraced music mogul.

Drake Kendrick Lamar LeBron James Newsletter

