Belle Collective ‘FlashBelle Fridays’ Sneak Peek: Antoinette Asks Selena About JJ’s Beaded Braids—‘You Were Hitting That Every Night?!’

Published on October 3, 2024

Ahead of the new season of Belle Collective, OWN is launching “FlashBelle Fridays”, recapping standout moments from the series, and BOSSIP’s got your exclusive look at the cocktails and commentary that comes with it.

As previously reported “FlashBelle Fridays” will air every Friday at 9 pm ET/PT leading up to Belle Collective’s November 1 season premiere. Hosted by executive producer and creator Carlos King, “Flash Belle Fridays” features OG Belle Dr. Antoinette Liles and the newest member of the Collective, Selena Johnson. The trio will look back at key moments from past episodes, sharing behind-the-scenes stories, and dropping some surprises along the way. To top it off, Selena, who is also a talented bartender, will be whipping up a new specialty drink each week as they kiki their way through the flashbacks.

“FlashBelle Fridays” Sneak Peek

In an exclusive sneak peek from the first episode of “FlashBelle Fridays”, we see Selena and Antoinette chatting with Carlos King.

Selena also whips up a “Mississippi Mayhem” for them to stip while recapping Belle Collective’s previous seasons.

Selena’s “Mississippi Mayhem” includes:

1 shot of Tequila

1 shot of Grand Marnier

2 oz. Sour Mix

A Splash of Orange & Mango Juice

While enjoying the new Belle’s craft cocktail, Antoinette and Carlos reflect on Latrice Rogers’ Belle Collective journey.

 

 

Later in the episode, the girls and Carlos kiki over Selena’s ex-husband JJ, who’s seen seducing his new wife SoGucci.

While watching what’s going down, Antoinette has some questions for Selena.

“Selena did he look like that while y’all were married?” asks Antoinette. “Is that the man you married?”

“Looks like him,” affirms Selena.

“Did he do the man bun and the braids in the back?” asks a bewildered Antoinette. “He didn’t have the man bun,” responds Selena. “He had about 10 plaits all over his head.”

“And you was hitting that? You was hitting that every night,” wonders Antoinette.

 

Selena confirms that it’s a yes, considering that she had three daughters with her ex. Carlos then brings out whipped cream and wonders if JJ ever used some with Selena in the bedroom.

Watch the fun go down below!

 

 

The first episode of “Flash Belle Fridays: Zaddy in the Middle” premieres tomorrow Friday, October 4 at 8 pm ET/PT.

 

 

 

Will YOU be watching Belle Collective when it returns Friday, November 1 at 8 pm ET/PT on OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network?

 

Belle Collective OWN Belle Collective Own Tv

