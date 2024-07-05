Halle Bailey and DDG finally revealed Halo’s face in new family photos, and daddy Darryl let the chopper sing after clocking comments “talking crazy” about his baby boy.

Since Halo’s holiday arrival sometime around December, his protective parents have kept his cuteness under wraps. On Wednesday, Halle and DDG gave the world a first look at their bundle of joy while vacationing in Italy. The celebrity couple had some fun in the sun in their adorable family photos while little Halo stole the spotlight.

“Halo’s first time in Italy,” Halle wrote in the caption.

When it comes to designer dressing, Halo took after his multitalented mama in a white Dolce & Gabbana onesie. The luxury Italian brand brought Halle back to Sardinia for the Alta Moda 2024 show. She wore a white glittering strapless gown and DDG matched her chic in a coordinating sweater.

Halle shouted out D&G for the return to her “mermaid home,” where she filmed much of The Little Mermaid.

DDG also took to Instagram with super cute close-ups to ask, “Who halo look like more?”

The carousel included the social media influencer making the same crying face as his mini-me and some of DDG’s baby pics.

In another post, the rapper hilariously showed off the family resemblance.

“Me & my twinn can’t walk outside the crib wit out our chains on!! I need a baby size Richard Mille for my son IMMEDIATELY, jewelers tap in,” he joked.

As some fans pointed out, Halo is a perfect blend of both because he also “looks just like baby Halle.”

Inviting internet comments about who can claim credit for Halo’s adorable face was innocent fun. However, it quickly took a nasty turn that reiterated why so many celebrities keep their kids out of the public eye.

Check out DDG dragging Halo haters and behind-the-scenes footage from their family photos with Halle Bailey after the flip!