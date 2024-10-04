Celebrity

Matt Barnes And Anansa Sims Welcome Son Austin

Congratulations! Matt Barnes And Anansa Sims Expand Their Barnes Bunch With A Second Son, Austin

Published on October 4, 2024

Former NBA star Matt Barnes and fiancée Anansa Sims have expanded their big beautiful Barnes bunch. On Oct. 3, the “All The Smoke” podcast host and model announced the arrival of their precious prince, Austin, on Instagram. 

2022 Harold And Carole Pump Foundation Gala - Arrivals

Source: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty

 

According to their joint photo carousel, baby Austin came into the world on Sept. 4, weighing 8 lbs., 5 oz, and measuring 22 inches long.

“Mommy, Daddy, your brothers and sister love you so much! 🥰,” the proud parents gushed in the caption.

The heartwarming slideshow featured Barnes and Sims cradling their newborn, Austin, just moments after his delivery. In one close-up, the adorable baby was seen peacefully sleeping, wrapped snugly in a blue blanket. The new parents were also captured sharing a kiss while Sims held their precious little boy.

This marks the couple’s second child, following the birth of their son, Ashton Joseph Barnes, in 2018. Barnes is also a father to twin sons, Carter and Isaiah, who are now in high school, from his previous marriage to Gloria Govan. Meanwhile, Sims has three children from her former marriage to David Patterson Jr.

On Sims’ Instagram page, she shared a touching video featuring highlights from her delivery. One heartwarming moment showed her mother, legendary supermodel Beverly Johnson, entering the delivery room to meet her grandson for the first time. Barnes and Sims’ children were also there to celebrate, joyfully waving and taking photos with baby Austin. The group humorously shared a video of their father playing basketball for the little one to enjoy as well.

 

Social Media Reacts To The Barnes Bunch News

Fans and celebs poured into the comments section to congratulate Barnes and Sims, including proud grandma Beverly Johnson who wrote, 

Oh my dear Austin… The joy you bring to your Mom, Dad, brothers, sister and Grandparents Is truly a gift💙. We love you so very much !! Thank you Jesus🙏🏾💙.”

A fan commented;

“He is just so perfect and beautiful! Congratulations Anansa & Matt 💙.”

A third user penned;

“It was all the kids coming in and the boys showing him the basketball game.”

Barnes and Sims announced their pregnancy on the season finale of their WeTV reality series, The Barnes Bunch. The couple, who began dating in 2018, has openly navigated their ups and downs throughout the season, even discussing challenges in therapy for viewers. As of now, Barnes and Sims are engaged but not yet married.

Congrats to Sims and Barnes! 

 

