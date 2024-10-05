Method Man Talks Depression, Healing & Writing His Memoir In Candid Conversation With Fat Joe On New Starz Show

We all see Method Man takes care of his physical health, but he recently opened up about his mental health and struggles with depression on Fat Joe Talks: “It never really goes away,” he said.

Fat Joe, the hip-hop legend, has expanded his talents beyond music with his new talk show, Fat Joe Talks, which premiered recently on Starz. Airing every Friday, the show promises to deliver unfiltered conversations with some of the most influential names in entertainment.

For the first episode, Joe invited another icon, Method Man, to sit down for a candid discussion. What followed was an intimate, emotional exchange that showcased the power of vulnerability and real talk.

The debut episode took place in a meaningful location—Method Man’s old stomping grounds of Staten Island. For Method Man, it was more than just a trip down memory lane; it became a space to open up about his ongoing struggle with mental health, specifically his bouts with depression.

The conversation began with the two reflecting on that gut feeling people get about keeping in touch with loved ones. From there, the discussion naturally turned more personal.

Method Man didn’t hold back. He revealed to Fat Joe that he has struggled with depression on and off throughout his life, referring to it as “certain s**t” that he still deals with. “It never really goes away,” he admitted, explaining that these feelings come in waves.

Method Man continued, sharing an emotional story about a heartfelt text message he had received from a friend. The message, while simple, had made a significant difference in his mood, reminding him of the importance of meaningful connections. “It made me feel better,” he confided, showcasing how small gestures can have a big impact, especially when someone is struggling.

“The point I’m trying to make is every now and then when you get a thought like, ‘Damn, I wonder what this person’s doing,’ act on it,” said Method Man. “Call them, see how they doing or find some way to get in contact with them. It never hurts. You have no idea how much that could mean to them.”

Method Man Reveals A New Memoir In The Works

The emotional depth of the conversation didn’t stop there. Fat Joe, known for his ability to create a comfortable space for his guests, allowed the Wu-Tang Clan rapper to reveal more personal revelations. Method Man shared that he is working on a memoir about his life, giving Fat Joe and the audience an exclusive preview of what’s to come.

When asked what the potential title might be, Method Man offered a suggestion that reflected the emotional weight of his life experiences. “It might be, ‘Bring The Pain,’ because there’s a lot of that,”

This isn’t the first time Method Man has been transparent about his mental health. In August 2023, he gave a revealing interview with Men’s Health, where he admitted that it took him a long time to fully understand what he was going through mentally and emotionally. He acknowledged that being open about these struggles was a challenge but a necessary step toward healing.

More recently, in a September 2024 Rolling Stone interview, Method Man expanded on what healing looks like for him today.

“Being honest, taking care of my responsibilities, and being genuinely happy,” he explained. He spoke about how aging had changed his perspective, bringing a sense of contentment with life’s simple pleasures. “Who knew getting older would do that?” he said, adding, “I want to look at the sunset because I like sunsets, not because I’m trying to appease someone or follow some status quo.”

Fat Joe’s Fat Joe Talks is shaping up to be more than just a celebrity talk show. It’s becoming a platform for real, unfiltered conversations about life, struggle, and resilience. Method Man’s willingness to open up about his mental health struggles set the tone for what viewers can expect from the show—raw authenticity and deep connections.

Fat Joe Talks airs Fridays on Starz.