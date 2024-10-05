Celebrity

Donald Glover Cancels His Tour For Medical Reasons

Get Well Soon: Donald Glover Reveals Health Scare, Cancels Tour For Surgery

Published on October 5, 2024

Donald Glover attends "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" Tastemaker Event

Source: Variety / Getty

Donald Glover revealed that he has canceled the US, Europe and UK legs of his New World Tour amid a health scare.

After canceling his August 24 show in Arizona due to technical issues, Glover later also canceled his Sept 8. show in Houston for medical reasons. The day after, he took to X, formerly Twitter, to reveal that the North American dates tour would be postponed.

“hey everyone. unfortunately i have to postpone the rest of the north american tour to focus on my physical health for a few weeks. hold onto your tickets,” he said. “ALL tickets will be honored for the upcoming dates in north america when they are rescheduled. thanks for the privacy. thanks for the support. thanks for the love.”

On Oct. 4, the “3004” rapper revealed that he would be canceling his tour entirely due to a health issue he discovered after his New Orleans show.

“After my show in New Orleans, I went to the hospital in Houston to make sure of an ailment that had become apparent,” he explained. “After being assesed, it became clear i would not perform that night, and after more tests, i could not perform the rest of the US tour in the time asked. As of now I have surgery scheduled and need time out to heal.”

My path to recovery is something I need to confront seriously. With that said, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the remainder of the North American tour and the UK and European dates. Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase.

Though he did offer information on what caused the cancellation, he did ask fans for “love, privacy, and support.”

Fans of Glover and his rap identity Childish Gambino were elated to see him return to music after dominating the small screen with his award-winning show Atlanta.

