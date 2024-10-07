Donald Trump’s Rally Return To Site Of PA Assassination Attempt Overshadowed By Elon Musk’s Awkwardly Airborne Alter-Ego

Donald Trump returned to the same Butler, Pennsylvania, stage from his assassination attempt, but instead of bullets, this time jarringly joyless jumpscare Elon Musk was in the air. The bizarre viral moment raised concerns about the dreadful duo and the idea of “Dark MAGA” Musk helping to run the government like he runs X.

According to TMZ, the former president took the stage behind bulletproof glass—a clear precaution after the July incident—and opened his speech with the line,

“As I was saying…”.

As expected, social media had no chill when it came to Musk’s appearance. TMZ states that X users were quick to clown on Musk, calling him everything from a “literal jumpscare” to the rally’s surprise horror moment. What was supposed to be a serious political comeback for Trump turned into a roast fest for Musk as the internet clearly wasn’t feeling the unexpected combo.

Musk’s appearance marked his first at a Trump rally, and it instantly shifted the narrative from Trump’s assassination attempt to Musk’s unpredictable behavior and ghastly physical appearance.

While Trump keeps seemingly milking the moment of his attempted shooting, it’s unclear if this odd pairing will become a regular sight on the campaign trail. According to the Associated Press, Musk’s presence, however, signifies a growing connection between the two, as Trump has hinted at placing Musk in charge of a government efficiency commission should he win in 2024. His appearance alongside Trump is another step in his public connection to Trump and open disdain towards the Harris-Walz team.

The Assassination Attempt: A Brief Recap

Previously reported by BOSSIP, the assassination attempt took place in July, when Thomas Matthew Crooks fired at Trump from a nearby rooftop. The bullet grazed Trump’s ear as he stood at the podium. Fast forward 12 weeks, and Trump returned to the same stage, now with reinforced security measures.

TMZ reports that Trump pointed to a border-crossing chart that had been on display during the original shooting and credited it with helping to save his life. The July incident continues to linger over Trump’s rallies, but his comment on Saturday suggested to his attendees that he’s “publicly” ready to move past it—just like his photo-staged fist-in-the-air pose.

AP News states that a missing highlight of the event was honoring the tragedy of Corey Comperatore, a Trump supporter who lost his life during the shooting. Despite this, several of Comperatore’s family members attended the rally.

With hardcore security in place, many comments on both sides noted the biggest danger at the rally was Trump’s powerful new ally, Musk.

