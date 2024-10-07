Donald Trump Returns To Rally Shooting Site With Elon Musk
Donald Trump’s Rally Return To Site Of PA Assassination Attempt Overshadowed By Elon Musk’s Awkwardly Airborne Alter-Ego
Donald Trump returned to the same Butler, Pennsylvania, stage from his assassination attempt, but instead of bullets, this time jarringly joyless jumpscare Elon Musk was in the air. The bizarre viral moment raised concerns about the dreadful duo and the idea of “Dark MAGA” Musk helping to run the government like he runs X.
Source: JIM WATSON / Getty
According to TMZ, the former president took the stage behind bulletproof glass—a clear precaution after the July incident—and opened his speech with the line,
“As I was saying…”.
As expected, social media had no chill when it came to Musk’s appearance. TMZ states that X users were quick to clown on Musk, calling him everything from a “literal jumpscare” to the rally’s surprise horror moment. What was supposed to be a serious political comeback for Trump turned into a roast fest for Musk as the internet clearly wasn’t feeling the unexpected combo.
Musk’s appearance marked his first at a Trump rally, and it instantly shifted the narrative from Trump’s assassination attempt to Musk’s unpredictable behavior and ghastly physical appearance.
While Trump keeps seemingly milking the moment of his attempted shooting, it’s unclear if this odd pairing will become a regular sight on the campaign trail. According to the Associated Press, Musk’s presence, however, signifies a growing connection between the two, as Trump has hinted at placing Musk in charge of a government efficiency commission should he win in 2024. His appearance alongside Trump is another step in his public connection to Trump and open disdain towards the Harris-Walz team.
The Assassination Attempt: A Brief Recap
Previously reported by BOSSIP, the assassination attempt took place in July, when Thomas Matthew Crooks fired at Trump from a nearby rooftop. The bullet grazed Trump’s ear as he stood at the podium. Fast forward 12 weeks, and Trump returned to the same stage, now with reinforced security measures.
TMZ reports that Trump pointed to a border-crossing chart that had been on display during the original shooting and credited it with helping to save his life. The July incident continues to linger over Trump’s rallies, but his comment on Saturday suggested to his attendees that he’s “publicly” ready to move past it—just like his photo-staged fist-in-the-air pose.
AP News states that a missing highlight of the event was honoring the tragedy of Corey Comperatore, a Trump supporter who lost his life during the shooting. Despite this, several of Comperatore’s family members attended the rally.
With hardcore security in place, many comments on both sides noted the biggest danger at the rally was Trump’s powerful new ally, Musk.
Read more about Donald Trump’s relationship with Elon Musk and what it could mean if he’s reelected.
Elon Musk: A Tech Titan Turned Political Power Player?
Musk’s attendance at the rally has sparked a conversation about his growing political influence. Since acquiring X in 2022, Musk has turned the platform into a central hub for political discourse, with 450 million monthly users, many of them Gen Z and Millennials. In fact, Pew Research states that 40% of X’s users are between the ages of 18 and 29, making the platform one of the most important outlets for shaping younger voters’ opinions.
According to the Associated Press, Musk took the stage and dramatically warned the crowd that “this will be the last election if Trump doesn’t win,” positioning the 2024 election as a do-or-die moment for American democracy. His fear-mongering, delivered while he wore a MAGA hat, was followed by his self-proclaimed identity of “Dark MAGA,” signaling a more radical stance.
Musk has been open about his political leanings on X, where he has frequently shared negative comments about Vice President Kamala Harris and the Harris-Walz team, framing his critiques in a demeaning tone.
His ability to control the flow of information on a platform that heavily influences political narratives is raising concerns, especially as misinformation and “fake news” continue to be widespread issues. Given his control of X, Musk’s political influence isn’t only about his words but his ability to shape what narratives gain traction online. His opposition to policies like California’s ban on voter ID requirements only adds fuel to the fire, as Musk positions himself as a protector of free speech and American values.
Musk & Trump: A Strategic Alliance?
According to TMZ, Musk’s presence at the rally left many questioning whether his appearance signals an endorsement of Trump’s 2024 campaign. His political alliance with Trump was already becoming clear after their two-hour chat on X in August, but his remarks at the rally made it undeniable. The two men have both faced scrutiny for their business dealings—Trump’s financial scandals and Musk’s leadership of X have put them in the spotlight for reasons beyond their professional successes.
While Musk hasn’t explicitly endorsed Trump, his attendance at the rally adds fuel to the speculation that the two may be aligning politically. According to the Associated Press, Musk has created a Super PAC to support Trump, and it’s been heavily investing in get-out-the-vote efforts. This would suggest that Musk’s involvement goes beyond rallies; he’s financially backing Trump’s campaign and pushing for his win in 2024. Musk, who champions free speech, has previously claimed he’s unaffiliated with any party, yet his criticism of key Democratic figures like Kamala Harris suggests otherwise.
As expected, Musk’s presence at the rally didn’t go unnoticed, and the comments online have been centered around Musk’s ghastly physical appearance and behavior.
The self-proclaimed “Dark MAGA” persona has been widely mocked, with users questioning if Musk’s involvement in politics is more of a chaotic distraction than a calculated move. The rally, while initially centered around Trump’s return to the site of an assassination attempt, became more of a stage for Musk.
With both men known for their business acumen and controversial views, the question remains: Is Musk aligning himself with Trump for political gain, or is this simply a high-profile collaboration between two public figures?
A Second Wave Of Sympathy Isn’t Happening, But the Jumpscares Are…#PresidentialElectionCountdown
Donald Trump’s return to Butler was more than just a campaign stop—it became a media spectacle thanks to Elon Musk’s appearance. While Trump might want this moment to stick, it’s clear that social media is far more interested in dragging Musk. Because seriously, what was he doing and why was he there?
The deeper question is what this rally signals about the future of Musk and Trump’s partnership. With the “Dark MAGA” rhetoric and a Super PAC now in play, this goes beyond a few political stunts. Musk’s growing involvement in Trump’s campaign is something to watch.
For now, it seems Musk is keeping his cards close to his chest, but with the 2024 election right around the corner and things like this are happening, who knows what else will?
-
