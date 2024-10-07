People Ain’t Isht: Daunte Wright’s Parents Furious Over Killer Cop Kim Potter Cash-Grab Speaking Tour About Fatal Shooting

Daunte Wright was killed on April 11, 2021, about 10 miles from the spot where Derek Chauvin murdered George Floyd in front of a crowd of outraged onlookers. Wright also met his death at the hands of police officer, Kim Potter, who drew her service pistol instead of her taser and fatally shot the 20-year-old during a traffic stop. Potter was ultimately sentenced to a paltry two years for her crime and was released after 16 months.

According to AP News, now that Potter is back on the streets, she is looking to cash out on her criminal conviction by launching a speaking tour to wax poetic about her “mistake” by telling other police officers about her experience. It should go without saying that Daunte’s parents, specifically his mother Katie Wright, are none-too-pleased about it.

“I think that Kim Potter had her second chance. She got to go home with her children. That was her second chance,” Wright said. “I think that when we’re looking at police officers, when they’re making quote-unquote mistakes, they still get to live in our community. They still get to continue their lives. That’s their second chance. We don’t have a second chance to be able to bring our loved ones back.”

What makes this cockamamie scheme even more infuriating is that the person helping Potter execute this idea is the prosecutor who was supposed to help put her behind bars in the first place. Imran Ali resigned from the case citing “vitriol” and “partisan politics” that rubbed his tender yellow belly wrong.

“This is the definition of why I decided to walk away. You have somebody that recognizes the need for reform, recognizes the need for redemption, recognizes the need to engage. And still,” Ali said. “If you’re in law enforcement in this country, there is no redemption.”

With all due disrespect, f*** Imran Ali and f*** Kim Potter’s “redemption.” If she wants to “redeem” herself, there are a myriad of ways to do so without making money off of a dead Black man. Ali insists that these speaking engagements are about “reform” and teaching officers not to make the same mistakes that Potter did. However, the language in the contracts that Ali drafted for Potter’s “services” reads as follows:

“The officer, and the prosecutor who quit in protest, will deliver a dynamic presentation on the truth of what occurred, the increased violence and non-compliance directed towards law enforcement, the importance of training, and steps we can take in the future,”

Where exactly is the language of “reform”? This sounds more like “Kim Potter killed someone who deserved it and was treated very unfairly by society and if you kill someone who deserves it, then you will be treated unfairly also.

Potter’s September event was canceled in the wake of public criticism. However, she is still being asked by other police departments to come speak.

NWA was always, always, always right.