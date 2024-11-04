Close
Entertainment

Hampton Hotties Who Slayyyed By The Sea At Homecoming 2024

Slayyys By The Sea! A Gallery Of Hampton Hotties Applying Pretty Pirate Pressure At Homecoming 2024

Published on November 4, 2024

Hampton University Homecoming 2024

The ‘Standard of Excellence’ Hampton University continues to raise the bar for HBCUs with its prestigious pedigree, gorgeous campus, and standard-setting stunners who proved, once again, that they’re the baddest in the land at this year’s Homecoming by the Sea in Hampton, Virginia.

According to the recent UNCF “Transforming Futures: The Economic Engine of HBCUs” report, Hampton ranks as the #1 HBCU in economic impact in the Commonwealth of Virginia with an underrated Homecoming experience that attracted major sponsors like Google, PepsiCo., Remy Martin, and United Airlines this year.

Founded in 1868 as Hampton Agricultural and Industrial School, the storied pillar of higher education is a “dynamic, progressive institution of higher education, providing a broad range of technical, liberal arts, and graduate degree programs,” according to its site.

From its beginnings to the present, the institution has enrolled students from five continents (North America, South America, Africa, Asia and Europe) and many countries including Gabon, Kenya, Ghana, Japan, China, Armenia, Great Britain, and Russia, as well as the Hawaiian and Caribbean Islands and numerous American Indian nations.

Placing its students at the center of its planning, the University provides a holistic educational environment where learning is facilitated by a range of educational offerings, rigorous curriculum, professional experiences, multiple leadership opportunities, and an emphasis on the development of character which values integrity, respect, decency, dignity, and responsibility.

Notable alumni include Booker T. Washington, Emmy-winning comedian Wanda Sykes, NBA Champion Rick Mahorn, The Breakfast Club co-host DJ Envy, actress Javicia Leslie, RHOP star Gizelle Bryant, and radio personality Kendra G(illiams).

Have you experienced Hampton’s bigger, buzzier Homecoming? If so, how was it? If not, WHY? Tell us down below and enjoy a gallery of Hampton hotties who applied pretty pirate pressure at this year’s Homecoming on the flip.

