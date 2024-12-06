Monique Samuels Says She Receives No Child Support Or Alimony After Chris Samuels Divorce But Has ‘Everything She Needs’

Monique Samuels is doing things all on her own. The former #RHOP/Love & Marriage D.C. star recently shared that after divorcing Chris Samuels, she receives no child support or alimony payments from the former NFL player. She’s being completely candid about the “probably stupid” decision to sign the prenup she did, although she has no regrets.

The former housewife was a recent guest on the “Dear Future Wifey” podcast and chatted with host Laterras R. Whitfield about her marriage, which ended after more than a decade.

Monique Samuels Speaks On Initially Meeting Chris Samuels, Admits She Didn’t Feel “Emotionally Covered” In Their Marriage

According to the reality star, she and Chris started out as friends after meeting when she was just 19. Monique shared that Chris, who was 6 years her senior, was adamant that he didn’t want to get married, and she was fine with it, especially amid her parents’ divorce.

She candidly admitted that we were friends at first before being “hump buddies” for a year. Eventually, she caught feelings for the offensive tackle after noting that he fits almost all 60 of the qualities that she looked for, so she wrote him a letter expressing her feelings.

Luckily for her, despite Chris being initially caught off guard, the feeling was mutual.

“He told me loved me,” said Monique during “Dear Future Wifey.” “He said, ‘I can’t stop thinking about you and I want us to be official.'”

After 6 years of dating, the two went on to tie the knot, but eventually, Monique said she didn’t feel emotionally supported by her spouse, so she stifled her feelings, causing blow-ups during arguments.

At one point in the podcast, Whitfield asked her about a #RHOP moment when she “showed out,” seemingly referencing Monqiue’s highly discussed fight with Candiace Dillard Bassett.

According to the host, Monique told him there was a build-up that led to that explosive moment, and he wondered if some of her outbursts in her marriage built up like that.

“In the relationship, no, I always expressed [myself], I expressed too much at certain points and I had to work on my delivery.”

She did admit, however, that she had moments where she blew up emotionally, especially when her husband didn’t provide an “emotional covering” for her.

“If I’m expressing to you, ‘Hey, this is what I’m going through, this is what I need from you, I want us to talk, I want us to be open and safe with each other,'” said Mo’Nique. “But in the meantime, I’m still having to put that armor on; I’m becoming more masculine because certain things that I feel emotionally need to happen aren’t happening. So now I’m hard, now I’m stone.”

She continued,

“I want to feel safe, I want to feel safe to know that if I express something I’m feeling, you’re open to hearing it and understanding it but instead that’s turned into an issue.”

She added that she would stifle her feelings because she was made to feel bad about her emotions, and after they stacked and compiled, she exploded, including during a moment on their honeymoon.

“Now I look like the crazy, belligerent, nagging, nitpicking wife who is unreasonable,” said Monique.

