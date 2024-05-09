Bossip Video

The PANK is back poppin’!

The popular Starz drama P-Valley has been officially begun filming its third season in Atlanta, and some familiar faces are back as they delve into the drama unfolding at The Pynk!

According to Deadline, Gail Bean from Snowfall, Bertram Williams Jr., and Thomas Q. Jones of the hit show Johnson will be returning for the third season of P-Valley. They will be joined by actress Mea Wilkerson, who will portray Haiku, a “new dancer at the Pynk who brings a sense of chaos while finding solace in the unpredictable choices that fuel her spirit and remind her of the true essence of being alive.”

Bean will reprise her role as Roulette, the spicy newbie at the strip club who gets herself into trouble, while Williams Jr. will reprise his role as Woody, Lil Murda’s manager.

Jones will return to play Mane, the thirst-inducing leader of the Chief-Fi-Chief gang who has an interest in Mercedes.

Nicco Annan, portraying the iconic Uncle Clifford, and Elarica Johnson as Autumn Night, will also comeback to the esteemed series.

They will be joined by the show’s regulars, including Brandee Evans as Mercedes Woodbine, Shannon Thornton as Miss Mississippi, J. Alphonse Nicholson as Lil’ Murda, Parker Sawyers as Andre, Harriett D. Foy as Pastor Woodbine, Dan J. Johnson as Corbin, Morocco Omari as Big L., Dominic DeVore as Duffy, among others.

What happened in Season 2 of P-Valley?

Created by Katori Hall, P-Valley offers viewers a look at the wild world of The Pynk, “the Mississippi Delta’s most sizzling strip club, where a myriad of challenges await both the dancers and the patrons who enter its doors.”

With each episode, the series delves into the intricate tales of the intimate club and the individuals who animate it, whether they are grappling with brokenness, embracing hope or feeling utterly lost.

In case you forgot, season 2 of the series unveiled a “transformed Pynk, grappling to survive amid a pandemic and it also delved deeper into the characters’ lives.”

In the season finale, Mercedes bid farewell to The Pynk, embarking on a new chapter in her journey.

Meanwhile, Lil’ Murda and Uncle Clifford chose to come out about their intimate relationship, detractors be damned.

Sadly, Mississippi’s happy ending was thwarted.

Her attempt to flee from her abusive husband, Derrick Wright, fizzled when he manipulated Child Protective Services into believing that she was the one harming their children, ultimately leading to her incarceration.

Not only that but we’ll have to wait to see if Diamond is freed from the clutches of Big Bone who kidnapped him and stuffed him in her trunk.

Fans hope that more details about these juicy storylines will be explored in Season 3.

A premiere date for the forthcoming season has not been announced, but Annan previously revealed that the show would return sometime in 2024 during a February interview with Buzzfeed.

“It’s a new day, it’s a new year, it’s 2024. I am sure that the doors of The Pynk will be open very soon. I am not back at work on that project. I am at work on another project that’s down in the valley and will give you all a tease and a taste of some good-good in between. But the doors of The Pynk will absolutely be open again soon,” Annan said, adding; “I can tell you that if you thought Season 1 and 2 were giving you something, Season 3 is going to be more than worth the wait.”

The third season of P-Valley was given the green light shortly before the second installment of the series ended in 2022. At the time, Hall told fans she was excited about delving into the characters and patrons of The Pynk in greater detail.

“I am blessed beyond measure for this opportunity to write the next chapter of P-Valley. With its complex, dynamic and beautifully flawed characters, this show is a love letter to marginalized communities in the American South who rarely see themselves reflected on screen, and it brings me immense joy to know that it has been embraced by folx worldwide,” she told TV line in a statement.

Are you excited for Season 3 of P-Valley? Tell us in the comments.