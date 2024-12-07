Celebrity

Meagan Good Reveals Details of Jonathan Majors Proposal

Oui Oui! Meagan Good Reveals Jonathan Majors Proposed In Paris, Social Media Swoons Over His & Hers Hardbody Abs

Published on December 7, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good attend 2024 EBONY Power 100 Gala - Arrivals

Source: Alberto Rodriguez / Getty

Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors are headed down the aisle and they’re coming clean about their romantic proposal.

The very fit pair were seen hiking together in Los Angeles and when asked about their impending nuptials, Good spilled the beans on how Majors popped the question.

“What I will say is that we went to Paris with my dad and he asked for my hand in marriage there and it was really sweet and really cute,” she said. “And he asked my mom!”

She was mum on when the wedding would take place but did credit her noticeably snatched physique to her beau.

“Body by J,” she said.

Now their workout plans might be even more sought after than Ciara’s prayer.

Meagan Good And Jonathan Majors Are Making Moves Before Jumping The Broom

Holy matrimony isn’t the only thing our girl Ms. Good is gearing up for as Prime Video’s hit series, Harlemis set to return to the streamer for season three at the top of the year. The last time we saw our girls there was enough mess to go around and it looks like there is more foolishness afoot for Quinn, Tye, Camille, and Angie. Also, fans of the show will still have a good amount of eye candy as Tyler Lepley’s character, Ian, is still around and Kofi Siriboe is joining the cast.

This year has been a big one for Meagan as she also starred in Tyler Perry’s Divorce In The Black which quickly became one of Prime Video’s most popular film releases to date. She and her co-star, Cory Hardrict, received support from Majors, who came out to celebrate the premiere.

Majors, himself, may be gearing up for a return to the big screen as his highly-anticipated film, Magazine Dreams, officially found a new home with Briarcliff Entertainment and will be distributed to theaters. Before his legal troubles, the movie was said to be an Oscar contender with the actor’s performance making him a guaranteed nominee. Perhaps now that his accuser has formally dropped all charges against him, he’ll get a second chance to share his talents with the world.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Celebrity News Meagan Good Newsletter

More from Bossip
Latest News
Latto x 21 Savage

Is It Giving Baecation? Latto & 21 Savage Reignite Romance Rumors In Seemingly Boo’d Up Boat Pics

Actor Jussie Smollett Appears Outside Of Court After It Was Announced That All Charges Have Been Dropped Against Him
15 Items

Hoax? Police Corruption? Or A Scheme That Todd Set Up? Netflix’s ‘The Truth About Jussie Smollett?’ Sends Social Media Spiraling Into A FRENZY

Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia attend "Single Not Searching" Premiere Hosted By Lisa Raye

You Got It, Big Money! Porsha Williams Claims Simon Guobadia Owes Her $700K After He Reveals Alleged ‘RHOA’ Star’s Income

Denzel Washington and A$AP Rocky attend FRANCE-FILM-FESTIVAL-CANNES

I’m Leaving With Something! Denzel Washington Hilariously Hijacks A$AP Rocky’s Watch Mid-Interview: ‘That Watch Is Gone!’

Allan Mueses Mugshot
2 Items

Former #LHHMIA Star Allan Mueses Arrested & Charged With 4 Counts Of Sexual Assault

#RHOA’s K. Michelle Rips Robyn Dixon’s Comments That ATL Has ‘Run Out’ Of Options, #MarriedToMedicine’s Angel Love Enters The Chat

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close