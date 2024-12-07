Oui Oui! Meagan Good Reveals Jonathan Majors Proposed In Paris, Social Media Swoons Over His & Hers Hardbody Abs

Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors are headed down the aisle and they’re coming clean about their romantic proposal.

The very fit pair were seen hiking together in Los Angeles and when asked about their impending nuptials, Good spilled the beans on how Majors popped the question.

“What I will say is that we went to Paris with my dad and he asked for my hand in marriage there and it was really sweet and really cute,” she said. “And he asked my mom!”

She was mum on when the wedding would take place but did credit her noticeably snatched physique to her beau.

“Body by J,” she said.

Now their workout plans might be even more sought after than Ciara’s prayer.

Meagan Good And Jonathan Majors Are Making Moves Before Jumping The Broom

Holy matrimony isn’t the only thing our girl Ms. Good is gearing up for as Prime Video’s hit series, Harlem, is set to return to the streamer for season three at the top of the year. The last time we saw our girls there was enough mess to go around and it looks like there is more foolishness afoot for Quinn, Tye, Camille, and Angie. Also, fans of the show will still have a good amount of eye candy as Tyler Lepley’s character, Ian, is still around and Kofi Siriboe is joining the cast.

This year has been a big one for Meagan as she also starred in Tyler Perry’s Divorce In The Black which quickly became one of Prime Video’s most popular film releases to date. She and her co-star, Cory Hardrict, received support from Majors, who came out to celebrate the premiere.

Majors, himself, may be gearing up for a return to the big screen as his highly-anticipated film, Magazine Dreams, officially found a new home with Briarcliff Entertainment and will be distributed to theaters. Before his legal troubles, the movie was said to be an Oscar contender with the actor’s performance making him a guaranteed nominee. Perhaps now that his accuser has formally dropped all charges against him, he’ll get a second chance to share his talents with the world.