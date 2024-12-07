Lonzo Ball Admits 'Possibility' BBB Shoes Contributed Injuries
Triple B Woes: Lonzo Ball Admits There Is A ‘Possibility’ Big Baller Brand Shoes Contributed To Injuries
Chicago Bulls star Lonzo Ball admits there is a “possibility” the infamous Big Baller Brand sneakers contributed to his injuries.
In October 2017 2nd over-all pick Lonzo Ball returned to the basketball court after undergoing three knee surgeries. The oldest ball son missed over 1000 days with the Chicago Bulls due to injury and at one point it was debated if he would ever return. Missing that much time is unheard of and his return is nothing short of a miracle and a testament to his dedication.
In a new ESPN profile, his battle to return to the court is detailed, and Lonzo finally addresses whether Big Ball Brand sneakers could have contributed to his injuries.
“I think it’s a possibility for sure, to be honest with you,” he admitted. “I wasn’t really getting hurt like that until I started wearing them.”
Wearing the BBBs on court is honorable but it might have cost him in the long run even tho we will never know with 100% confidence. Lonzo wore the sneakers for his rookie season and suffered his first meniscus injury in 2018. Ball compared the shoes to “kickball” sneakers in the ESPN profile and admitted that playing on concrete as a child could have contributed to his injuries.
Despite the setback, he can put it all behind him now and add his return to the list of things his family proved everyone wrong about.
-
Short Hair Don't Care: Gabrielle Union Chops Off Her Follicles & Strips Down In Latest Photos
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 111
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 112
-
Heavy On The HouseWIFE: Country Crooner K. Michelle Reveals She's Married—Is THIS Her Hidden Hubby?
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 110
-
Is It Giving Baecation? Latto & 21 Savage Reignite Romance Rumors In Seemingly Boo'd Up Boat Pics
-
*Moesha Diary Music* Funniest, Wildest & Messiest Tweets, Memes & More From Yappin’ Young Thug’s Leaked Chatty Patty Sessions
-
Pretty Girls Love Tennis! A Gallery Of Glamour Girlies, Classy Creators & Sporty Stunners Serving Winning Looks At The 2025 US Open