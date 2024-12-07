Athletes

Lonzo Ball Admits 'Possibility' BBB Shoes Contributed Injuries

Triple B Woes: Lonzo Ball Admits There Is A ‘Possibility’ Big Baller Brand Shoes Contributed To Injuries

Published on December 7, 2024

Indiana Pacers v Chicago Bulls

Source: Patrick McDermott / Getty

Chicago Bulls star Lonzo Ball admits there is a “possibility” the infamous Big Baller Brand sneakers contributed to his injuries.

In October 2017 2nd over-all pick Lonzo Ball returned to the basketball court after undergoing three knee surgeries. The oldest ball son missed over 1000 days with the Chicago Bulls due to injury and at one point it was debated if he would ever return. Missing that much time is unheard of and his return is nothing short of a miracle and a testament to his dedication.

In a new ESPN profile, his battle to return to the court is detailed, and Lonzo finally addresses whether Big Ball Brand sneakers could have contributed to his injuries.

“I think it’s a possibility for sure, to be honest with you,” he admitted. “I wasn’t really getting hurt like that until I started wearing them.”

Wearing the BBBs on court is honorable but it might have cost him in the long run even tho we will never know with 100% confidence. Lonzo wore the sneakers for his rookie season and suffered his first meniscus injury in 2018. Ball compared the shoes to “kickball” sneakers in the ESPN profile and admitted that playing on concrete as a child could have contributed to his injuries.

Despite the setback, he can put it all behind him now and add his return to the list of things his family proved everyone wrong about.

