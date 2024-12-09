Pop Culture

Serena Williams Shows Off New Look & Slim Body In Miami

Feeling Myself! Serena Williams Pops Out Serving Baaaaawdy In Miami For WYN Beauty

Published on December 9, 2024

Serena Williams attends The Prelude To The Paris Games 2024 : Arrivals At Fondation Louis Vuitton

Source: Marc Piasecki / Getty

Serena Williams may be retired from tennis but she still knows how to serve.

The GOAT has been making her rounds during Miami’s Art Basel and fans have noticed she’s looking GOODT. The new mother of two donned flirty tennis gear for a collaborative activation between her new beauty brand, WYN, and Meta. Williams uploaded a video of herself dancing to Bad Bunny and showing off her svelte figure.

The retired tennis great also sat done with the history-making gold medalist Simone Biles for a special cloth talk about their individual legacies and the impact of women in the world of sports.

Serena’s new look may be attributed to her training for a marathon and putting a greater focus on her health, post-tennis.

“I’ve gotten obsessed, more obsessed with diet and exercise, I think, than when I was playing tennis,” she said. “I knew that I was going to burn 20,000 calories a day, and now I’m like, ‘Oh my god, I don’t know how many calories I’m going to be able to burn!’”

She continued,

“The more that I don’t play sports professionally, the more that I think, ‘Okay, this is what I’ve done for literally my entire life, and how do I optimize and keep it up?’ As a mom, my main goal is to be healthy for my kids and I have young kids and I need to be able to run for them and be able to do all that stuff.”

Either way, we are not made at the bawdy. Her need for competition may have led her to put running a marathon on her goal list for 2025 but it seems that she’s also trying to keep herself busy.

“I miss tennis like crazy,” she said.

We won’t hold our breath for a return to the sport from Serena but whatever she does next, we’ll be right there to cheer her on!

Related Tags

Serena Williams

