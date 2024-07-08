Bossip Video

Serena Williams has broken her silence on Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us,” which features a shoutout to her calling it a “jam.”

Compton Native Serena Williams was romantically linked to Canadian rapper Drake way back in 2015. Fast-forward to the present day, and she’s happily married to Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian. On Drake’s 2022 track “Middle of the Ocean” he called Serena’s husband a “groupie,” which he thought would go without consequences.

“The reason I stay winning is because I’m relentless about being the absolute best at whatever I do. Including being the best groupie for my wife & daughter.”- Alexis responded on X, formerly known as Twitter.

However, during Drake’s feud with Kendrick Lamar the tennis star’s name came up again with Kenny seemingly checking Drake’s previous disrespect.

“From Alondra down to Central, n***a better not speak on Serena.” Kendrick raps on the beef winning diss track.





Play



According to Complex, Serena finally addressed “Not Like Us” while speaking at the ESSENCE Festival of Culture and gave her approval of the track.

Williams told moderator Cari Champion the track is her “jam” and brings a Crip Walk right out of her.

“I love that song. It’s like the hit of the summer. When they play that jam, I’m jamming,” said Williams “That jam is jamming. You definitely Crip walking in that song. It’s so cool what he did though. Bringing everyone to the stage? That was incredible … I couldn’t believe it.”

The latter part refers to Kendrick bringing members of all different gangs on stage during his Juneteenth show. If there’s one thing we know for sure after this beef: Compton sticks together. It’s an exciting time for any and everyone who came from Compton and made a name for themselves.

It’s more than just a rap beef and feels like the resurgence of the entire West Coast.

You can watch Serena discuss “Not Like Us” below.