Fat Joe Calls Ozempic ‘Greatest Invention Ever’ After Losing Another 100 Pounds, But Will He Change His Name?

(Not so) Fat Joe recently explained how Ozempic and going into Joey “Crack-head mode” helped him lose another 100 pounds.

On Big Boy TV, he kept it real about what he did to transform his health as a diabetic and drop half his size along the way. As he commended Big Boy for keeping off the 300 pounds lost after weight loss surgery, Joe said, “Thank God for the Ozempic!” Both men recalled being around 500 pounds back in the day.

While some celebs may take the shot and hide their hands when it comes to the prescription drug, Joe is an open book. As a diabetic since the age of 12, he takes Ozempic for its original use.

Why Fat Joe Started His Weight Loss Journey

Joe found the motivation to change from the death of a close friend as a serious wake-up call. While on Big Boy TV, he explained that he’d already started to slim down after Big Pun had passed, and for Big Boy, it was the loss of his mother that drove him to change.

“That’s when I went on super lose weight mode. Working out two times a day. Not even eating a cracker. I call it crackhead mode, you know what I’m saying,” he joked.

Even with medicine like Ozempic helping with one piece of the health puzzle, Joe urges people to be more vigilant than ever about the big picture. The hip-hop community lost legends like DJ Clark Kent and Fatman Scoop far too soon.

“These are all beautiful guys that keep passing away from health and all that, so we need to watch our health even more! We got to figure this out!” he said.

During the interview, Joe detailed how Ozempic is life-changing for diabetics like himself. He compared the unexpected weight loss phenomenon to “gastric bypass without the bypass.” It also helps him prioritize more nutritional foods. “Ozempic says you may only have two pieces of your favorite stuff,” he previously told Us Weekly.

The All The Way Up star thinks Ozempic is the “greatest invention ever,” but noted some people still don’t want to admit that they use it.

Would Fat Joe Ever Drop The Name With The Pounds?

Big Boy pointed out that they both have names that don’t quite fit anymore, but Fat Joe isn’t switching up no matter how he looks. In addition to keeping the name for his wife, Lorena Cartagena, the brand is too strong!

“We spent so many millions to this day millions of millions of millions of dollars. When Fat Joe comes out at the World Series, they say, ‘Rapper Fat Joe.’ Now if they just said, ‘Rapper Joe,’ you wouldn’t know who the hell that is. We spent all our money pumping up Fat Joe, that even if I slim down even more than this, I gotta be Fat Joe, cause we spent all the money on Fat Joe,” he explained.

Fans can expect the same Joe at any size and more music! On Dec. 13, he’ll release his next album, The World Changed On Me. The cover art features a throwback to Fat Joe’s deceased brother, Angel.

Check out Fat Joe’s full interview on Big Boy TV below.