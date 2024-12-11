Movies

Beyoncé Gushes Over Blue Ivy In BTS 'Mufasa' Clip

Proud Mommyoncé Gleefully Gushes Over Blue Ivy In Behind-The-Scenes ‘Mufasa’ Clip: ‘I Can’t Believe That’s My Baby’

December 11, 2024

An emotional Mommyoncé shed tears while recording lines for Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King with Blue Ivy. “Don’t stare at me,” Blue said shyly to her superstar mom, to which Beyoncé responded, “I can’t help it. You’re just too beautiful, girl!”

In an exclusive behind-the-scenes clip shared by Good Morning America on Tuesday, December 10, Beyoncé and Blue are seen side by side in the studio. Beyoncé is reprising her voice role as Nala in the live-action film, while Blue is voicing Kiara.

The clip features Blue, who rarely speaks in the public eye, urging her mom not to stare at her while she’s recording. Unfortunately for the pre-teen, Beyoncé says she’ll have a hard time complying because she’s just “too beautiful.”

“Imma be right here closing my eyes,” adds the proud mom while trying to oblige the 12-year-old. 

During her interview with Good Morning America, Blue reflected on the life-changing opportunity to voice a character in the film, especially alongside her mom.

“If I had told my younger self that I was in a movie, I would never believe myself,” says Blue.

“Well, you are, girl. You are!” responds Beyoncé.

That leads to a particularly heart-warming moment when Beyoncé, 43, cries while listening to Blue’s performance.

“Seeing Blue as Kiara and hearing her voice come out of that character—give me a second because I can’t believe that’s my baby… That’s so amazing,” says Bey. “It was really hard to focus and do my job after that. I was like, ‘Wait, hold up, guys, y’all gotta give me a second. I have to digest that.’ I’m so proud of her.”

After Blue talks about the “great experience” of making the film and the representation she brings to it for girls “that look like her,” proud mama Bey jokes about future conversations Blue can have with her friends.

“I just did the voice-over for Kiara in The Lion King,” jokes Bey. “Now, let’s go do our play date!”

In an unprecedented twist, Beyonce’s other daughter, Rumi, makes two adorable appearances. The 7-year-old pops into the frame to be included in the interview despite Blue Ivy telling her not to, and later, closes out the video with a clapper board.

 

Take a look below!

Wow, Blue is really growing up before our eyes. Are you excited to hear her voice, Kiara, in Mufasa?

Mufasa: The Lion King hits theaters on December 20; will YOU be watching?

