Blue Ivy Carter Walks 'Mufasa' Red Carpet With Beyoncé & Jay-Z

Blue Ivy Steps Into The Spotlight At The ‘MUFASA: The Lion King’ Premiere In Los Angeles

Published on December 10, 2024

Blue Ivy Carter’s star continues to rise. The twelve-year-old daughter of global superstars Beyoncé and Jay-Z walked the red carpet for Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King Monday night in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney's "Mufasa: The Lion King"

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Blue Ivy Walks ‘Mufasa’ Red Carpet Alongside Beyoncé, Jay-Z And Tina Knowles

Blue Ivy voices the role of Kiara, the daughter of Simba and Nala in the upcoming film, which tells the story of Mufasa and his chosen brother Taka, who is later known as Scar.

Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney's "Mufasa: The Lion King"

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Beyoncé Praises Daughter Blue Ivy For ‘Mufasa’ Film Role

Proud mom Beyoncé took to social media to share photos of the tween, who turns 13 on January 7.

“My gorgeous baby girl,” Bey said, captioning the pair of photos. “This is your night. You worked hard and you did such a beautiful job as the voice of Kiara. Your family could not be prouder. Keep shining”

Blue was accompanied by her mom and dad as well as maternal grandmother, Tina Knowles.

Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney's "Mufasa: The Lion King"

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Beyoncé also reprises her role as the voice of Nala in the film.

Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney's "Mufasa: The Lion King"

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Both mother and daughter wore gold for the special occasion. This isn’t exactly Blue’s first rodeo — she previously joined her mom’s Renaissance tour as a dancer. She’s appeared in several Beyoncé and Jay-Z projects over the years, including the Black Is King film, Bey’s music videos for “Blue,” “All Night,” “Spirit,” “Bigger,” and “Brown Skin Girl,” as well as Jay-Z’s video for “Glory.”

Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney's "Mufasa: The Lion King"

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Barry Jenkins’ Reason For Casting Blue Ivy Carter Wasn’t Related To Her Famous Family

Mufasa director Barry Jenkins told Entertainment Weekly he chose Blue Ivy to voice Kiara not because of any of the work she’s done with her famous family, but instead her vocal work on an unrelated project.

“A buddy of mine, Matthew Cherry, made the short film called Hair Love that Blue Ivy did the audio book of,” Jenkins said.

“Starting this project and just having that in the ether, I was like, ‘Is it worth a shot? Would Blue Ivy want to do it? Would Beyoncé want to act opposite her daughter? Is it too close to home?’ But once we put the question to them, they both responded with enthusiasm.”

“What’s crazy is we made the film, and then the Renaissance tour happened, and I think Blue really grew up over the course of that tour,” he added. “So the Blue Ivy you see in this film, it’s like a time capsule, this very, very, very young stage of her life, and she got to share it with her mom. So, I thought there was some synergy. It could be beautiful.”

Good Morning America aired an exclusive with the young star, alongside Beyoncé, graciously speaking about working with Jenkins on the film. Younger sister Rumi also makes a cute appearance in the clip.

We’re so excited for her! Hit the flip for more from the Mufasa red carpet.

Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney's "Mufasa: The Lion King"

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Mufasa’s leading man Aaron Pierre stepped out in all black for the event. So handsome we couldn’t choose just one shot.  The smile was too spectacular not to share.

 

Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney's "Mufasa: The Lion King"

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Here’s a full look for your viewing pleasure.

 

Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney's "Mufasa: The Lion King"

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

 

Kelvin Harrison Jr., who voices Taka (later known as Scar) also went for a dark look.

 

Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney's "Mufasa: The Lion King"

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

He also posed alongside his lovely lady.

 

Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney's "Mufasa: The Lion King"

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

The evening also did double duty as a date night for director Barry Jenkins and his partner, director Lulu Wang.

Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney's "Mufasa: The Lion King"

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Love was definitely in the air for Keith David.

 

Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney's "Mufasa: The Lion King"

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

The actor who voices the character Masego enjoyed some passionate PDA on the carpet.

 

Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney's "Mufasa: The Lion King"

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

 

Anika Noni Rose, who voices Afia also got the black memo — she looked stunning in a corseted black gown with a thigh-high slit.

 

Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney's "Mufasa: The Lion King"

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Disney knew the music would be in good hands with Lin-Manuel Miranda

Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney's "Mufasa: The Lion King"

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Tiffany Boone, who voices Sarabi in the film, opted for a vibrant print

 

Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney's "Mufasa: The Lion King"

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

We just have to shine a light on young Theo Somolu, who voices the young version of Taka. How handsome is he in his white and black tux?

 

Hit the flip for more notables at the premiere

Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney's "Mufasa: The Lion King"

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

If Beale Street Could Talk star KiKi Layne stepped out in a gorgeous red gown to support her Beale Street director on his big night.

Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney's "Mufasa: The Lion King"

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Another one of Jenkins muses, Thuso Mbedu, who worked with the director as well as Aaron Pierre in The Underground Railroad series was also in attendance. Mbedu played the role of Junia, a female baboon who is a fierce defender of Rafiki.

Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney's "Mufasa: The Lion King"

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Chloe Bailey also made an appearance at the big event.

Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney's "Mufasa: The Lion King"

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Designer and creative director Olivier Rousteing was also seen on the scene.

Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney's "Mufasa: The Lion King"

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Lil Rel stepped out with his shirt open for the premiere alongside his fiancé, talent manager Dannella Lane.

Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney's "Mufasa: The Lion King"

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Jordyn Woods brought her bangin’ bawwwdy to the Disney carpet.

Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney's "Mufasa: The Lion King"

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Chris Brown’s daughter Royalty attended with her mom Nia Guzman and little sister Sinatra.

Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney's "Mufasa: The Lion King"

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Actress and singer Jazmine Robinson stepped out at the event looking gorgeous.

