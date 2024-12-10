Blue Ivy Carter Walks 'Mufasa' Red Carpet With Beyoncé & Jay-Z
Blue Ivy Steps Into The Spotlight At The ‘MUFASA: The Lion King’ Premiere In Los Angeles
Blue Ivy Carter’s star continues to rise. The twelve-year-old daughter of global superstars Beyoncé and Jay-Z walked the red carpet for Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King Monday night in Los Angeles.
Blue Ivy Walks ‘Mufasa’ Red Carpet Alongside Beyoncé, Jay-Z And Tina Knowles
Blue Ivy voices the role of Kiara, the daughter of Simba and Nala in the upcoming film, which tells the story of Mufasa and his chosen brother Taka, who is later known as Scar.
Beyoncé Praises Daughter Blue Ivy For ‘Mufasa’ Film Role
Proud mom Beyoncé took to social media to share photos of the tween, who turns 13 on January 7.
“My gorgeous baby girl,” Bey said, captioning the pair of photos. “This is your night. You worked hard and you did such a beautiful job as the voice of Kiara. Your family could not be prouder. Keep shining”
Blue was accompanied by her mom and dad as well as maternal grandmother, Tina Knowles.
Beyoncé also reprises her role as the voice of Nala in the film.
Both mother and daughter wore gold for the special occasion. This isn’t exactly Blue’s first rodeo — she previously joined her mom’s Renaissance tour as a dancer. She’s appeared in several Beyoncé and Jay-Z projects over the years, including the Black Is King film, Bey’s music videos for “Blue,” “All Night,” “Spirit,” “Bigger,” and “Brown Skin Girl,” as well as Jay-Z’s video for “Glory.”
Barry Jenkins’ Reason For Casting Blue Ivy Carter Wasn’t Related To Her Famous Family
Mufasa director Barry Jenkins told Entertainment Weekly he chose Blue Ivy to voice Kiara not because of any of the work she’s done with her famous family, but instead her vocal work on an unrelated project.
“A buddy of mine, Matthew Cherry, made the short film called Hair Love that Blue Ivy did the audio book of,” Jenkins said.
“Starting this project and just having that in the ether, I was like, ‘Is it worth a shot? Would Blue Ivy want to do it? Would Beyoncé want to act opposite her daughter? Is it too close to home?’ But once we put the question to them, they both responded with enthusiasm.”
“What’s crazy is we made the film, and then the Renaissance tour happened, and I think Blue really grew up over the course of that tour,” he added. “So the Blue Ivy you see in this film, it’s like a time capsule, this very, very, very young stage of her life, and she got to share it with her mom. So, I thought there was some synergy. It could be beautiful.”
Good Morning America aired an exclusive with the young star, alongside Beyoncé, graciously speaking about working with Jenkins on the film. Younger sister Rumi also makes a cute appearance in the clip.
We’re so excited for her! Hit the flip for more from the Mufasa red carpet.
Mufasa’s leading man Aaron Pierre stepped out in all black for the event. So handsome we couldn’t choose just one shot. The smile was too spectacular not to share.
Here’s a full look for your viewing pleasure.
Kelvin Harrison Jr., who voices Taka (later known as Scar) also went for a dark look.
He also posed alongside his lovely lady.
The evening also did double duty as a date night for director Barry Jenkins and his partner, director Lulu Wang.
Love was definitely in the air for Keith David.
The actor who voices the character Masego enjoyed some passionate PDA on the carpet.
Anika Noni Rose, who voices Afia also got the black memo — she looked stunning in a corseted black gown with a thigh-high slit.
Disney knew the music would be in good hands with Lin-Manuel Miranda
Tiffany Boone, who voices Sarabi in the film, opted for a vibrant print
We just have to shine a light on young Theo Somolu, who voices the young version of Taka. How handsome is he in his white and black tux?
Hit the flip for more notables at the premiere
If Beale Street Could Talk star KiKi Layne stepped out in a gorgeous red gown to support her Beale Street director on his big night.
Another one of Jenkins muses, Thuso Mbedu, who worked with the director as well as Aaron Pierre in The Underground Railroad series was also in attendance. Mbedu played the role of Junia, a female baboon who is a fierce defender of Rafiki.
Chloe Bailey also made an appearance at the big event.
Designer and creative director Olivier Rousteing was also seen on the scene.
Lil Rel stepped out with his shirt open for the premiere alongside his fiancé, talent manager Dannella Lane.
Jordyn Woods brought her bangin’ bawwwdy to the Disney carpet.
Chris Brown’s daughter Royalty attended with her mom Nia Guzman and little sister Sinatra.
Actress and singer Jazmine Robinson stepped out at the event looking gorgeous.
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 111
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 112
-
*Moesha Diary Music* Funniest, Wildest & Messiest Tweets, Memes & More From Yappin’ Young Thug’s Leaked Chatty Patty Sessions
-
Pretty Girls Love Tennis! A Gallery Of Glamour Girlies, Classy Creators & Sporty Stunners Serving Winning Looks At The 2025 US Open