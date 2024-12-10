Blue Ivy Steps Into The Spotlight At The ‘MUFASA: The Lion King’ Premiere In Los Angeles

Blue Ivy Carter’s star continues to rise. The twelve-year-old daughter of global superstars Beyoncé and Jay-Z walked the red carpet for Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King Monday night in Los Angeles.

Blue Ivy Walks ‘Mufasa’ Red Carpet Alongside Beyoncé, Jay-Z And Tina Knowles

Blue Ivy voices the role of Kiara, the daughter of Simba and Nala in the upcoming film, which tells the story of Mufasa and his chosen brother Taka, who is later known as Scar.

Beyoncé Praises Daughter Blue Ivy For ‘Mufasa’ Film Role

Proud mom Beyoncé took to social media to share photos of the tween, who turns 13 on January 7.

“My gorgeous baby girl,” Bey said, captioning the pair of photos. “This is your night. You worked hard and you did such a beautiful job as the voice of Kiara. Your family could not be prouder. Keep shining”

Blue was accompanied by her mom and dad as well as maternal grandmother, Tina Knowles.

Beyoncé also reprises her role as the voice of Nala in the film.

Both mother and daughter wore gold for the special occasion. This isn’t exactly Blue’s first rodeo — she previously joined her mom’s Renaissance tour as a dancer. She’s appeared in several Beyoncé and Jay-Z projects over the years, including the Black Is King film, Bey’s music videos for “Blue,” “All Night,” “Spirit,” “Bigger,” and “Brown Skin Girl,” as well as Jay-Z’s video for “Glory.”

Barry Jenkins’ Reason For Casting Blue Ivy Carter Wasn’t Related To Her Famous Family

Mufasa director Barry Jenkins told Entertainment Weekly he chose Blue Ivy to voice Kiara not because of any of the work she’s done with her famous family, but instead her vocal work on an unrelated project.

“A buddy of mine, Matthew Cherry, made the short film called Hair Love that Blue Ivy did the audio book of,” Jenkins said.

“Starting this project and just having that in the ether, I was like, ‘Is it worth a shot? Would Blue Ivy want to do it? Would Beyoncé want to act opposite her daughter? Is it too close to home?’ But once we put the question to them, they both responded with enthusiasm.”

“What’s crazy is we made the film, and then the Renaissance tour happened, and I think Blue really grew up over the course of that tour,” he added. “So the Blue Ivy you see in this film, it’s like a time capsule, this very, very, very young stage of her life, and she got to share it with her mom. So, I thought there was some synergy. It could be beautiful.”

Good Morning America aired an exclusive with the young star, alongside Beyoncé, graciously speaking about working with Jenkins on the film. Younger sister Rumi also makes a cute appearance in the clip.

We're so excited for her!