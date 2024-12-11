MarriedToMessiness: Sweet Tea Talks Quad’s Boo Buying Her A Rolls Royce—‘I Really Think That Was Just For The Show’

There’s some shade being thrown from Married To Medicine’s Sweet Tea to Miss Quad, who received a pricey present from her new man. “I really think that was just for the show,” said Dr. G’s new wife about his ex-wife being gifted a Rolls Royce.

On Sunday’s episode, Married To Medicine, watchers saw Miss Quad get a visit from her boyfriend, King.

Her handsome honey was seen pulling into her driveway with a Rolls-Royce complete with a bow and Louis Vuitton luggage in the trunk.

“Yes, my man just bought me a new car, honey!” said Quad. “That’s the perk of being with a man who owns a luxury car rental company. He’s gonna make sure I’m riding just as good as he is.” “Not only did God give me a phenomenal man, he also gave me a provider,” she added in a confessional while King gushed; “We mesh well, we complete each other.”

According to the Atlanta socialite, she and the wealthy gent met through a mutual friend and have been dating for a year now.

She also shared that they’re starting the IVF process, and she’s hoping to have twins.

“I don’t think there would be a better person more suited for me especially to raise a child with than you,” said Quad to King in a confessional. “I’ve been married before and it was just not the right situation for a child,” she added. “It was a marriage of turmoil and strife, and my relationship with King is stressless. He the s***, I’m trying to tell ya.”

As you can imagine, the big moment sparked a flurry of positive reactions from fans…

but in true #MarriedToMessiness fashion, some shade was thrown.

Sweet Tea Shaded Quad’s Relationship On #MarriedToMedicine, Her YouTube Channel

While having brunch with Phaedra Parks and Dr. Contessa, Sweet Tea shaded Quad’s relationship and noted that she hoped Quad’s boyfriend had money.

“Whew chile, I’m so happy Quad got a man. Can we get an amen?! Can we get an amen?” asked Sweet Tea sarcastically. “I hope he got some money, it seems that’s what’s important to her.

Later on her YouTube channel, Sweet Tea spoke the moment further, explaining that she’s happy Quad has a boo, and she’s hopeful it will remove some of the tension between them, especially after they had an (an unseen) spat in New York during the Married To Medicine reunion.

“I’m celebrating that she has a man because I really do want her to move on,” said Sweet Tea in “The Real Sweet Tea Ep.” “Because I think that [can] take the tension off —because when were in New York, we definitely did have a spat, we were back and forth. And if you are so happy, why the animosity towards me if anything?

She continued,

“And so I know you said Gregory was this and that, and all that kind of stuff, but I have to look at your actions and look at how you how you’re moving, and I have to look at how you treat me. I don’t have a dog in this fight and I don’t even know you like that. And so it’s just like, you know what, one thing I’m not going to stand for is you constantly disrespecting my husband in my presence and it’s just like, he ain’t even around that much and he gotta be the topic of your conversation and that I don’t understand.”

In another part of the Vlog, she also explained that there’s looming tension between them because of Quad’s actions alongside Dr. Heavenly before casting doubt on the validity of Quad’s boyfriend buying her a Rolls Royce.

