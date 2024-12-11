Sweet Tea Doubts Quad's Boyfriend Really Bought Her A Car
#MarriedToMessiness: Sweet Tea Talks Quad’s Boo Buying Her A Rolls Royce—‘I Really Think That Was Just For The Show’
There’s some shade being thrown from Married To Medicine’s Sweet Tea to Miss Quad, who received a pricey present from her new man. “I really think that was just for the show,” said Dr. G’s new wife about his ex-wife being gifted a Rolls Royce.
On Sunday’s episode, Married To Medicine, watchers saw Miss Quad get a visit from her boyfriend, King.
Her handsome honey was seen pulling into her driveway with a Rolls-Royce complete with a bow and Louis Vuitton luggage in the trunk.
“Yes, my man just bought me a new car, honey!” said Quad. “That’s the perk of being with a man who owns a luxury car rental company. He’s gonna make sure I’m riding just as good as he is.”
“Not only did God give me a phenomenal man, he also gave me a provider,” she added in a confessional while King gushed; “We mesh well, we complete each other.”
According to the Atlanta socialite, she and the wealthy gent met through a mutual friend and have been dating for a year now.
She also shared that they’re starting the IVF process, and she’s hoping to have twins.
“I don’t think there would be a better person more suited for me especially to raise a child with than you,” said Quad to King in a confessional. “I’ve been married before and it was just not the right situation for a child,” she added. “It was a marriage of turmoil and strife, and my relationship with King is stressless. He the s***, I’m trying to tell ya.”
As you can imagine, the big moment sparked a flurry of positive reactions from fans…
but in true #MarriedToMessiness fashion, some shade was thrown.
Sweet Tea Shaded Quad’s Relationship On #MarriedToMedicine, Her YouTube Channel
While having brunch with Phaedra Parks and Dr. Contessa, Sweet Tea shaded Quad’s relationship and noted that she hoped Quad’s boyfriend had money.
“Whew chile, I’m so happy Quad got a man. Can we get an amen?! Can we get an amen?” asked Sweet Tea sarcastically. “I hope he got some money, it seems that’s what’s important to her.
Later on her YouTube channel, Sweet Tea spoke the moment further, explaining that she’s happy Quad has a boo, and she’s hopeful it will remove some of the tension between them, especially after they had an (an unseen) spat in New York during the Married To Medicine reunion.
“I’m celebrating that she has a man because I really do want her to move on,” said Sweet Tea in “The Real Sweet Tea Ep.” “Because I think that [can] take the tension off —because when were in New York, we definitely did have a spat, we were back and forth. And if you are so happy, why the animosity towards me if anything?
She continued,
“And so I know you said Gregory was this and that, and all that kind of stuff, but I have to look at your actions and look at how you how you’re moving, and I have to look at how you treat me. I don’t have a dog in this fight and I don’t even know you like that. And so it’s just like, you know what, one thing I’m not going to stand for is you constantly disrespecting my husband in my presence and it’s just like, he ain’t even around that much and he gotta be the topic of your conversation and that I don’t understand.”
In another part of the Vlog, she also explained that there’s looming tension between them because of Quad’s actions alongside Dr. Heavenly before casting doubt on the validity of Quad’s boyfriend buying her a Rolls Royce.
In another part of Sweet Tea’s “The Real Sweet Tea” Vlog, she spoke about her continued issue with Quad after the fellow Married To Medicine cast member discussed her with Dr. Heavenly Kimes.
According to Tea, the two of them went on a”clown tour,” and she believes Quad is bothered by her, which might be because of her physical appearance or because of her marriage to her ex, Dr. Gregory Lunceford.
“She went on a clown tour with the dentist, and they went and started to talk about me and then Heavenly did her best after —because I refused to really give Quad anything but Heavenly, she tried to really make something out of nothing,” said Sweet Tea at the 21-minute mark.
“Like for example, my [Bravo] house tour. She was trying to say, ‘Oh you’re in her old home’ and all this kind of stuff. One, Quad was never mentioned in my house tour, she never was mentioned. “
She continued,
“I never mentioned you because she had mentioned it at the reunion, and she was talking about me being in her old house and stuff like that. And I’m like, what do you care? You’re in a nice home. Now, why does it matter that I’m here? You’re bothered! You’re bothered, I mean, is it my big titties? What is it? Is it because I got your ex-man? Is it that house you, have, you’re not happy in it?”
She then went on to speak about Quad potentially hyping up their drama for the show.
“I think it’s both, I think she still feels some kind of way,” said Sweet Tea. “I think she misses the stability of having someone there, having something to fall back on. Although maybe she may not like the man, but didn’t she say about her dude’s a provider? And her dude’s paying for the event or something like that? You know those are the things that are important to her.”
A person off camera was then heard asking Sweet Tea if she thought Quad was as happy to receive the Rolls Royce from her boo as she was in the past when she bought herself a car for her birthday.
“It’s almost like she knew about it already,” said Sweet Tea’s friend, to which Tea responded,
“I was just saying she’s just up to the same tricks. The same tricks and different things. Let’s not recycle the same storyline. And then we’re adding things into it and then putting the cherry on top, you know. Personally, that’s how I feel.”
She also doubted the validity of Quad’s Rolls Royce and alleged that Quad’s personal friends didn’t even know she received the luxury gift.
“I hope that that relationship is genuine, but I do know, he’s a car transporter. And, you know, I heard around her actual friend groups, nobody knew she actually got a car, but I really think that was just for the show.”
Sweet Tea didn’t only talk about Quad on her YouTube channel; she also discussed the scene where she got emotional while discussing trying to have a baby with her husband, Dr. G. The psychiatrist told his wife that they’re on a tight timeline and he would ultimately like it to happen within two years.
“That was a real conversation,” said Sweet Tea about the emotional moment. “I was very disappointed because he’s given me two years to try to have a baby–and you know, all of this happened, we had an endometriosis—that had all just came about right around the time we got married. And so it really hurt me that he brought it up because I’m like ‘Well you knew what it was when we got together’—and I understand that he’s getting older, he has his reasonings. That was a real conversation. And and I when I was watching it, I almost like teared up again because You know, with all the things that I’ve gone through with with endometrios and being on this show and all the different changes I had to adjust to, it was a lot, a lot on me last year. And it’s still a lot on me.
“I think that he is going to bend on that,” she added. “I think that as long as we have a baby, I’m’m not in a space where I can think about us adopting kids because I’m 33 years old. I literally just started trying so like adopting a child is just far-fetched.”
She went on to share that she’s currently undergoing IUI to try to conceive.
Check out Sweet Tea’s Vlog below; what did YOU think about the latest episode of Married To Medicine?
