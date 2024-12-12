Remy Ma Alleges Papoose Had An Affair With Boxer Claressa Shields, Papoose Claps Back With Narcissism & Cheating Claims

Remy Ma and Papoose’s Mackie matrimony is seemingly over now that the two are blasting each other on social media with affair allegations. “Sad to say that @remyma Is a narcissist,” alleged Papoose, who Remy says is dating boxer Claressa Shields. “She chose to cheat repeatedly. Now that I finally moved on, she’s playing the victim.”

The internet is ablaze after Remy Ma took to Instagram Wednesday to allege that Papoose has been having an affair with world champion boxer Claressa Shields. The rapper, 43, posted alleged text messages between Papoose and Shields, where the boxer expressed concern over Papoose not letting her know he got home safely.

“You are the one who is married! If you can’t at least sleep on the phone with me or be with me in person… it shouldn’t be a big deal to let me know you made it home safe,” reads a message allegedly from Shields.

In the caption of her post, Remy dragged both Papoose and Shields and alleged that the boxer hung up the phone on Papoose when she heard her voice.

“Papoose dumb a** fell asleep on the phone with @claressashields [laughing emojis] Laying in my house he refuses to leave. This b*** supposed to be a world champion boxer and got scary a** hung up soon as she heard my voice [laughing emojis]. Nowwww I’m telling everything ohhhh and babygirl u not the only one [shrug emoji].”

She then followed up with another post with screenshots of alleged text messages between Papoose and Claressa. In them, Claressa implores him to do something to stop Remy ahead of the release of her movie “The Fire Inside.”

Remy continued her tirade in her Instagram Stories, accusing Shields of spreading fake stories to tarnish her image and alleged that Papoose said he would never sleep with her because she’s ugly.

“This lady #claressashields and that sorry ass publicity team been putting out fake stories on me EVERYDAY to make me look bad and him look like God’s gift for too long. I begged @papoose to put out something to stop the narrative, and he kept telling me just stay quiet. Welp, I’m tired. Oh, and he said he would never f** you cuz you ugly, but don’t worry—I saw everything. Now the world gonna see it since u so tough boo.”

Papoose Responds, Alleges Remy Is A Narcissist Who “Chose To Cheat Repeatedly”

Papoose has since responded to Remy’a’s claims, alleging that Remy cheated on him and is a narcissist.

“Sad to say that @remyma Is a narcissist,” wrote Papoose in an IG post. “She chose to cheat repeatedly. Now that I finally moved on, she’s playing the victim. I have requested a divorce numerous times. She rather clout chase on social media. Than handle this like civilized adults.”

He also posted a picture of Remy Ma booed up with Eazy The Block Captain.

As previously reported, rumors have long swirled that Remy and the battle rapper were dating, and according to Papoose, Remy spent Christmas with Eazy last year.

In his caption, he confirmed the rumor that he knocked Eazy out at a Chrome 23 event and added that Remy woke up after the rapper was in the fetal position. “I didn’t knock him out because slept with my wife,” wrote Papoose. “I knocked him out because she shook my hand. And then slept with my wife.”

“While I was at home with my daughter last Christmas. This is where @remyma was,” wrote Papoose. Now that I FINALLY moved on she’s angry & making up lies. #Narcissist I told her we could divorce like adults. She refuses to do that because I wouldn’t lie & say I didn’t knock this chump out.”

He continued,

“I still got the messages of her begging me to lie about the knockout. But who cares! He didn’t throw 1 punch back #supersoft Last time I saw this chump, he was in the fetal position. Everybody saw it! When I knocked him out @remyma woke him up. And went home with him for 4 days. I went home with my daughter! As you can see she couldn’t wait to lie about it again. SMH #narcissist I didn’t knock him out because he slept with my wife. I knocked him out because he shook my hand. And then slept with my Wife. #xwife #narcissist”

More messiness on the flip.