Come Close: Common Doubles Down On Jennifer Hudson Marriage Comments: ‘I Was Telling My Truth!’

Common said what he said!!

The Chicago-born rap icon once again discussed the possibility of marriage with his longtime girlfriend, Jennifer Hudson, during a Dec.10 interview with Today. His remarks came as he doubled down on earlier comments he made about tying the knot with the Dreamgirls star in an October conversation on The Jennifer Hudson Show and previously with The Breakfast Club.

While promoting his new album The Auditorium Vol. 1 alongside legendary producer Pete Rock, the 52-year-old rapper was grilled by Al Roker about whether he would propose to his longtime girlfriend, Hudson, who he has been romantically linked to since 2022. Roker, 70, questioned if Common’s previous statement about possibly marrying the 43-year-old actress and singer was made under pressure in the “hot seat.” Turns out it was anything but. Common quickly clarified that the topic was far from uncomfortable or forced.

“I didn’t feel like that was the hot seat. I was just being true to who I was. It was the cool seat because it was really, just, man, I was telling my truth and that truth still is there,” the hip-hop icon explained.

Common First Spoke About Potentially Marrying Jennifer Hudson On The Breakfast Club

Common raised eyebrows on July 15 when he spoke about walking down the aisle with Hudson on The Breakfast Club, noting how he was in a really “beautiful” and “healthy relationship” with the Hollywood star.

“If I’m going to get married, it’s to her,” he added.

The question came up again on Oct. 3 as Common was chatting with his sweetie Hudson on her award-winning daytime talk show.

“I heard you’ve been even out there talking about marriage,” said Hudson. “What’s that about? I just happened to notice that.”

Common replied:

“You know what, you told me a quote that your mother said, ‘A man knows what he wants.’ I was saying my true feelings…listen, Jennifer is the person.”

The rapper and actor added:

“If I should be married, it will be to Jennifer Kate Hudson. I was just being honest.”

Common loves his girlfriend’s “beautiful” spirit.

Discussing his earlier comments in more detail on Today, Common explained that his feelings about marriage with Hudson were rooted in her “beautiful” spirit, which had a profound impact on him.

“She’s just an amazing human being, a beautiful person. And I’m loving watching her on her talk show. I’m a fan. I watch her talk show,” he shared. “For me, I look for people who are uplifting, who believe in a higher power, who treat other people well.”

He jokingly added:

“And I like that she’s busy, too. That’s good for me.”

Hudson hasn’t made comments about the marriage buzz, but she has spoken highly about her rapper boo before. In September, the “Spotlight” singer revealed that she and Common have a shared love for activism.

“He’s very passionate about everything he’s into,” Hudson told People. “He leads with the heart, and I lead with the heart in everything that I do, as well.”

Aww, that’s so sweet!