Baddies With Bawwwdies: Ciara, Cardi B, La La Anthony, Ice Spice, Teyana Taylor And More Show OUT For SKIMS NYC Flagship Opening

It might be cold outside but Kim Kardashian’s famous friends were keeping the streets scorching hot in their SKIMS ‘fits for the brand’s flagship opening in New York City.

Besties Ciara and La La epitomized the term “sexy boots” when they arrived.

Meanwhile Cardi B oozed sex appeal in a leopard look from SKIMS recent Dolce & Gabbana collab, which launched in November.

Kim herself wore head to toe cream for the opening of the NYC store, which is located at 647 Fifth Avenue, previously home to Versace.

Kardashian spoke with WWD about the physical location, designed by Rafael de Cárdenas

“When we started Skims, we obviously had high hopes, but I never thought of retail and how that would look.…We were very focused on direct-to-consumer and everything online. So a Fifth Avenue store exceeds all of the expectations that I had,” she said.

Kim is currently nursing an injury, so she wasn’t quite able to strut the sidewalk the way we’d normally expect. Fortunately she had plenty of professionals on-hand to do it for her.

We’re always obsessed with Teyana Taylor’s looks and this all-black trench definitely delivered, especially paired with the Rick Owens shoes.

Ice Spice definitely channeled baddie energy for her concrete catwalk.

Nia Long pulled up looking like perfection in a fluffy coat.

Ashley Graham also rocked all black, opting for a leather trench over her lace-lined baby doll dress.

Winnie Harlow embraced the black as well in a catsuit she covered with a long fur.

Like Cardi and Ice Spice, stylist June Ambrose took a walk on the wild side thanks to the SKIMS x D&G collab.

Gayle King picked a bright pink number.

Tate McRae was also seen on the scene.

Cardi was really hitting all her angles.

Paris Hilton also went with the leopard print.

So many fab looks

Who looked more bangin?