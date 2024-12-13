Style & Fashion

Kim Kardashian Hosts Star-Studded SKIMS Flagship Opening

Baddies With Bawwwdies: Ciara, Cardi B, La La Anthony, Ice Spice, Teyana Taylor And More Show OUT For SKIMS NYC Flagship Opening

Published on December 13, 2024

It might be cold outside but Kim Kardashian’s famous friends were keeping the streets scorching hot in their SKIMS ‘fits for the brand’s flagship opening in New York City.

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - December 12, 2024

Source: XNY/Star Max / Getty

Besties Ciara and La La epitomized the term “sexy boots” when they arrived.

Skims New York Flagship

Source: Aeon / GC Images / Getty

Meanwhile Cardi B oozed sex appeal in a leopard look from SKIMS recent Dolce & Gabbana collab, which launched in November.

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - December 12, 2024

Source: Aeon / Getty

Kim herself wore head to toe cream for the opening of the NYC store, which is located at 647 Fifth Avenue, previously home to Versace.

Kardashian spoke with WWD about the physical location, designed by Rafael de Cárdenas

“When we started Skims, we obviously had high hopes, but I never thought of retail and how that would look.…We were very focused on direct-to-consumer and everything online. So a Fifth Avenue store exceeds all of the expectations that I had,” she said.

Kim is currently nursing an injury, so she wasn’t quite able to strut the sidewalk the way we’d normally expect. Fortunately she had plenty of professionals on-hand to do it for her.

Skims New York Flagship

Source: Raymond Hall / GC Images / Getty

We’re always obsessed with Teyana Taylor’s looks and this all-black trench definitely delivered, especially paired with the Rick Owens shoes.

Skims New York Flagship

Source: Raymond Hall / GC Images / Getty

Ice Spice definitely channeled baddie energy for her concrete catwalk.

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - December 12, 2024

Source: Aeon / Getty

Nia Long pulled up looking like perfection in a fluffy coat.

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - December 12, 2024

Source: XNY/Star Max / Getty

Ashley Graham also rocked all black, opting for a leather trench over her lace-lined baby doll dress.

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - December 12, 2024

Source: Aeon / Getty

Winnie Harlow embraced the black as well in a catsuit she covered with a long fur.

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - December 12, 2024

Source: Aeon / Getty

Like Cardi and Ice Spice, stylist June Ambrose took a walk on the wild side thanks to the SKIMS x D&G collab.

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - December 12, 2024

Source: Aeon / Getty

Gayle King picked a bright pink number.

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - December 12, 2024

Source: Aeon / Getty

Tate McRae was also seen on the scene.

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - December 12, 2024

Source: XNY/Star Max / Getty

Cardi was really hitting all her angles.

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - December 12, 2024

Source: Aeon / Getty

Paris Hilton also went with the leopard print.

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - December 12, 2024

Source: XNY/Star Max / Getty

So many fab looks

Skims New York Flagship

Source: Raymond Hall / GC Images / Getty

Who looked more bangin?

Ashley Graham Cardi B Ciara Ice Spice Kim Kardashian La La Anthony Paris Hilton SKIMS Teyana Taylor Winnie Harlow

