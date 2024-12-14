Athletes

Randy Moss Details Private Cancel Battle & Successful Surgery

Get Well Soon: Randy Moss Reintroduces Himself As ‘Cancer Survivor’, Details Private Cancer Battle & 6-Hour Surgery

Published on December 14, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Randy Moss - Tom Brady's Patriots Hall of Fame induction

Randy Moss – Source: Boston Globe / Getty

 

NFL Legend & Hall of Famer Randy Moss shares cancer diagnosis and says he underwent a successful surgery recently.

Earlier this month, NFL Hall of Famer Randy Moss appeared on NFL Countdown with visible eye yellowing, causing viewers to worry. In the next episode, Moss wore sunglasses on air, and his co-host joined in to support him. Shortly after, it was announced that Moss would be away from ESPN indefinitely.

“I just ask for all the prayer warriors to put their blessing hands on me and my family through these hard times. People were talking about my eyes last week,” Moss said on his final appearance on December 1. “I’m battling something, man, and it’s something internal. Your boy is going to get through it.

ESPN addressed the news of his hiatus with support and assured viewers he would be welcomed back with open arms whenever the time comes.

According to ESPN, Moss addresses the rumors he was battling cancer on Instagram Live. Appearing with a cane by his side Moss reintroduced himself with the title “cancer survivor” and thanked his supporters.

Moss revealed a cancerous mass was found in his bile duct between his liver and pancreas which led to surgery to place a stent in his liver. He underwent the 6-hour surgery on Thanksgiving to remove the cancer. The Instagram live comes after a six-day hospital stay with Moss revealing he was released shortly before the live stream.

“I didn’t think I would ever be in a position like this, as healthy as I thought I was,” Moss said. “All the prayers, the well wishes, I really felt that, my family felt that,” Moss said, wearing a gray hoodie with the words “Team Moss.”

The NFL legend revealed he will still undergo radiation and chemotherapy but his long-term goal is to return to the ESPN desk.

“As soon as I get healthy to get back out with guys, I will be on set. … Hopefully, I can be with you guys soon,” Moss said. “My goal is to get back on television with my team.”

Moss requested donations on his website revealing he is raising money for cancer research. Despite scoopers trying to break the story of his cancer in true Randy Moss fashion he already beat cancer the one-and-one. Hopefully, we will see him return to ESPN soon.

 

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Cancer Newsletter Randy Moss randy moss retired

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

Girl receives flu shot at outdoor free clinic

This week in politics, the vibes are messy, alarming, and straight-up confusing. From late night TV being snatched off the air to vaccine policies getting hijacked, it’s giving “WTF is going on?” Let’s break down the headlines everyone’s talking about inside. First Amendment on the Chopping Block Jimmy Kimmel’s late night show has been pulled from ABC, and Stephen Colbert’s show? Cancelled completely. The official line is murky, but the bigger picture is loud. Free speech is being tested under the Trump administration. While Trump once said he’d “honor” the First Amendment, recent moves suggest he’s working off a remix version that only benefits him. Case in point? The Guardian reports his $15 billion lawsuit against The New York Times. A judge already tossed it out, saying Trump’s claims about “false content” violated federal rules. Still, the fact that these lawsuits and cancellations keep happening has people questioning the future of free expression in America. CDC Shake-Up Sparks Health Concerns Meanwhile, over at the CDC, things are getting political fast. Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. has basically turned the agency upside down, firing all 17 members of the vaccine advisory committee and replacing them with appointees that include vaccine skeptics. On top of that, the CDC director is out, high-level staffers are resigning, and decisions about vaccine safety are suddenly more about politics than science. Public health leaders are calling this move dangerous, saying it dismantles independent oversight just when Americans need clarity most. According to California’s government website, they are one of the few states pushing back on the federal government’s stance. California, Washington, and Hawaii aren’t taking it lying down. The states have formed an alliance pushing back on the feds, promising to keep vaccine guidance rooted in science, safety, and transparency. Their health officers are reviewing guidelines from trusted medical groups like the AAP and ACOG to ensure communities still have access to clinically recommended vaccines. Trump & Xi Meet About US TikTok’s Next Chapter And then there’s TikTok. After years of “will they, won’t they?” drama, Trump announced that he and Chinese Premier Xi Jinping approved a deal for TikTok’s U.S. operations. According to BBC, the plan reportedly hands control to a group of U.S. investors, sidestepping a shutdown. Trump called the call with Xi “productive” on Truth Social, and even, teased a face-to-face meetup at the APEC summit in South Korea this fall. From free speech battles to vaccine wars and TikTok drama, this week in politics has us all asking the same thing: WTFGO?

Global Grind

6 Viral Moments From Cardi B's 'Am I The Drama?' Album Rollout

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Jasmine Crockett Verbally Sends Kash Patel To Valhalla During Congressional Meeting, X Loved It

Hip-Hop Wired
Louis Vuitton: Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2026

Beyoncé & JAY-Z Roasted Online After Sitting With Ivanka Trump And Jared Kushner At Glam Charity Gala

MadameNoire
Latest News
Kayla Nicole x Chris Brown

Boots In The Air! Kayla Nicole Understood The ASSignment During Chris Brown Lap Dance Full Of Breezy Bowl Bodyrolling Debauchery

LaQuan Smith - Front Row & Backstage - September 2025 New York Fashion Week
20 Items

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 113

Jalen Green and Draya Michele attend Audemars Piguet Hosts A Special Evening With Vogue To Celebrate 150th Anniversary

Back Boo’d Up! Draya Michele & Jalen Green Reunite After 2 A.M. Toxic Tussle Caught On Camera At NYFW

"We Playin' Spades" Podcast Series

Cheaper By The Dozen Debunked: Ubiquitous Baby Daddy Nick Cannon Claims Having 12 Kids Was A ‘Trauma Response’ To Mariah Carey Divorce

Young Thug and Mariah The Scientist At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
2 Items

‘Whistledown’ Woes: Young Thug Apologizes To Mariah The Scientist After Admitting He Cheated In New Leaked Prison Call

JT, Cardi B, and Bia

The Girls Are Fighting! Cardi B Revives Rap Beefs With JT & BIA Through Brutal Bars On ‘Am I The Drama?’

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close