Get Well Soon: Randy Moss Reintroduces Himself As ‘Cancer Survivor’, Details Private Cancer Battle & 6-Hour Surgery

NFL Legend & Hall of Famer Randy Moss shares cancer diagnosis and says he underwent a successful surgery recently.

Earlier this month, NFL Hall of Famer Randy Moss appeared on NFL Countdown with visible eye yellowing, causing viewers to worry. In the next episode, Moss wore sunglasses on air, and his co-host joined in to support him. Shortly after, it was announced that Moss would be away from ESPN indefinitely.

“I just ask for all the prayer warriors to put their blessing hands on me and my family through these hard times. People were talking about my eyes last week,” Moss said on his final appearance on December 1. “I’m battling something, man, and it’s something internal. Your boy is going to get through it.

ESPN addressed the news of his hiatus with support and assured viewers he would be welcomed back with open arms whenever the time comes.

According to ESPN, Moss addresses the rumors he was battling cancer on Instagram Live. Appearing with a cane by his side Moss reintroduced himself with the title “cancer survivor” and thanked his supporters.

Moss revealed a cancerous mass was found in his bile duct between his liver and pancreas which led to surgery to place a stent in his liver. He underwent the 6-hour surgery on Thanksgiving to remove the cancer. The Instagram live comes after a six-day hospital stay with Moss revealing he was released shortly before the live stream.

“I didn’t think I would ever be in a position like this, as healthy as I thought I was,” Moss said. “All the prayers, the well wishes, I really felt that, my family felt that,” Moss said, wearing a gray hoodie with the words “Team Moss.”

The NFL legend revealed he will still undergo radiation and chemotherapy but his long-term goal is to return to the ESPN desk.

“As soon as I get healthy to get back out with guys, I will be on set. … Hopefully, I can be with you guys soon,” Moss said. “My goal is to get back on television with my team.”

Moss requested donations on his website revealing he is raising money for cancer research. Despite scoopers trying to break the story of his cancer in true Randy Moss fashion he already beat cancer the one-and-one. Hopefully, we will see him return to ESPN soon.