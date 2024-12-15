Entertainment

André 3000 Inspired To Rap Again By Drake And Kendrick Lamar

Andre 3000 Believes Drake & Kendrick Lamar Could Help Him Make Another Rap Album But An Outkast Project Is A No Go

Published on December 15, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

André 3000 seems to be warming up to the idea of making another rap album and fans may have two other heavy hitters to thank for that.

Kendrick Lamar x Andre 3000 x Drake

Source: Arturo Holmes/Kristina Bumphrey/Cole Burston / Getty

In a new sit-down interview with Rolling Stone, the rap legend confirmed that spending time with Drake and Kendrick Lamar, separately, of course, inspired him to think about returning to his hip-hop roots.

“I think what would help me make a rap album is being around rappers,” he said. “When I moved to California, I wasn’t writing. I’ve talked to Kendrick [Lamar]. We talked, listened to beats. Same with Drake.

He continued,

“And as a rapper, they would be surprised to hear me say this, but at one point, I was like, ‘Man, it would be cool to just hang out with them to get the energy of rapping.’ Because when they’re doing it so constantly, something got to drip off. They do four, five songs a day, and I’m like, ‘What?’ I don’t even go to the studio like that. I haven’t touched my drum machine in ages. I’m just now getting back to producing songs.”

Not sure if 3 Stacks is playing peacemaker or not but he clearly felt motivated by the work ethic of both artists.

“I never expressed this to them, but I was so inspired because of their output. Like, when you’re in a groove it can be infectious — as opposed to approaching it in a casual way, which, that’s where I am now.”

Though rap fans may be giddy at the thought of the wordsmith getting back in the booth, Outkast diehards should put any hopes of the group reuniting far behind them.

“I’ll say maybe 10, 15 years ago, in my mind, I thought an OutKast album would happen,” he said. “I don’t know the future, but I can say that we’re further away from it than we’ve ever been. I think it’s a chemistry thing. We have to be wanting to do it. It’s hard for me to make a rap, period, you know? And sometimes I’m in the belief of ‘Let things be.’

GA: Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 14

Source: Julia Beverly / Getty

Sheesh. Well, the group has more than enough music and history for current fans to be introduced to but it would be nice to hear thee Big Boi and André Benjamin trade 16s one last time.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Andre 3000 Celebrity Interviews Drake Entertainment Hip-Hop News Kendrick Lamar Newsletter Outkast

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

Van Jones Shares DM Charlie Kirk Sent One Day Before His Assassination, X Had Plenty of Thoughts

Hip-Hop Wired
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - September 18, 2025

Cardi B Highlights This Week’s New Music Roundup

Global Grind
Connecticut Sun v Chicago Sky

What So Special About Angel Reese's Shoes?

MadameNoire

6 Viral Moments From Cardi B's 'Am I The Drama?' Album Rollout

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Latest News
Kayla Nicole x Chris Brown

Boots In The Air! Kayla Nicole Understood The ASSignment During Chris Brown Lap Dance Full Of Breezy Bowl Bodyrolling Debauchery

LaQuan Smith - Front Row & Backstage - September 2025 New York Fashion Week
20 Items

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 113

Jalen Green and Draya Michele attend Audemars Piguet Hosts A Special Evening With Vogue To Celebrate 150th Anniversary

Back Boo’d Up! Draya Michele & Jalen Green Reunite After 2 A.M. Toxic Tussle Caught On Camera At NYFW

"We Playin' Spades" Podcast Series

Cheaper By The Dozen Debunked: Ubiquitous Baby Daddy Nick Cannon Claims Having 12 Kids Was A ‘Trauma Response’ To Mariah Carey Divorce

Young Thug and Mariah The Scientist At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
2 Items

‘Whistledown’ Woes: Young Thug Apologizes To Mariah The Scientist After Admitting He Cheated In New Leaked Prison Call

Boston Celtics v New York Knicks - Game Four
16 Items

Here’s What Happened When Baby Bumpin’ Bardi Revealed She’s Expecting A Baby With Baller Boo Stefon Diggs

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close