The devil works hard but The Breakfast Club, apparently, works harder. In a recent sit-down interview, Crystal Renay, the ex-wife of singer Ne-Yo revealed that his appearance on the popular radio show helped reveal his infidelity.

Crystal Renay said that his answer to a question about how he’d respond to finding out his partner was unfaithful was a major key.

“What’s funny is that it was The Breakfast Club. Remember when y’all asked him if he would be ok not knowing that his partner was cheating and he was like ‘I would live in a blissful bubble’? Someone sent me that and something in my stomach told me…something wasn’t right,” she said. “That day I found everything I needed to find and I left.”

The divorce between Renay and Ne-Yo did turn ugly as it began to circulate that the “So Sick” singer had fathered a child during their marriage. Though she didn’t get into specifics about what she found, she did confirm that the evidence was on his phone.

“Because with me…he has a little jealousy in him or whatever. So, I know that he would never be ok with me doing that. So, it was like mmmm something ain’t right.”

When asked by DJ Envy whether or not Ne-Yo came clean when confronted, Renay said,

“He had no choice.”

The Bold and Bougie star seems to have put the nasty details of her divorce behind her. She claims that she’s “in a really good space” in her life currently.

“I feel like that was just God’s redirection for me. It was a situation that was no longer serving me. He knew that that wasn’t what I wanted in a marriage. And he just removed from that situation. I think he did in it a way where I had no choice to leave because my values and my morals would never let me involved in something like that.”

Those who mind their own business may not remember when Ne-Yo’s side chick turned baby mama voluntarily revealed that she’d apologized to Renay about sleeping with him during the marriage. Sade Bagnerise went on to have another child by the singer before the ink was dry on Ne-Yo and Renay’s divorce papers.

Nonetheless, everyone seems to be playing nice for now. Renay reportedly received a $1.6 million lump sum in the divorce and will take home $12,000 in child support monthly. Additionally, she was awarded $5000 per month in alimony through 2026.

Ne-Yo is currently on tour to support all them kids.

Check out Crystal Renay’s full interview with Tameka Raymond on The Breakfast Club below.