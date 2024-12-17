Jay-Z’s Lawyer Expects Rape Case Involving Then-13-Year-Old To Be Dismissed: ‘Eventually This Will All Crumble’

Jay-Z’s lawyer is confident that the rape case against his client will be dismissed, insisting the alleged victim’s account is “provably demonstrably false.”

The lawyer representing the music mogul, Alex Spiro, held a press briefing in New York City on Monday as the rapper faces a civil lawsuit alongside Sean “Diddy” Combs.

According to reports from ABC News, during the Dec.16 briefing, Spiro emphasized what he says are inconsistencies in the timeline account of Jay-Z’s accuser, who was 13 years old at the time of the alleged sexual assault.

In her lawsuit, the plaintiff claims that both music moguls assaulted her at the after-party of the MTV Video Music Awards in 2000. While she has acknowledged inconsistencies with her account, she continues to stand by her allegations, which Spiro is fighting back against.

“Obviously Jay-Z did not rape a child,” Spiro insisted before adding that he expects the case to be dismissed due to all of the story’s inconsistencies. “If it’s not, eventually this will all crumble, because it can’t possibly have happened mathematically,” he explained. “You don’t even need witnesses. They don’t have any witnesses because this never happened and you don’t need witnesses because the time doesn’t work. There’s literally photographic evidence that proves that this could not have happened.”

According to the accuser’s own account, she did a lot in a 37-minute period: Arrived at the residence, mingled with multiple celebrities, had a drink, and was sexually assaulted twice, all before fighting with Combs and leaving naked. This timeline is what Jay-Z’s lawyer points to while highlighting the inconsistencies, going on to add that the Roc Nation founder was photographed elsewhere that same night.

“She had 37 minutes to possibly do this even under their account, okay?” Spiro said. “And of course, the biggest problem perhaps of all is there’s photographs putting Mr. Combs and Mr. Carter at different places, not in a white house during that 37 minutes. So when I tell you that it’s not just that this story is a lie and that it’s not true, it’s provably demonstrably false. This never happened.”

Spiro went on to say that his client is upset by the accusations “that would make a mockery of the system like this” as it “distracts and dissuades real victims from coming forward.” The attorney added, “He’s upset that his kids and his family have to deal with this.”

He also said that Jay-Z knew Sean Combs professionally, but: “Mr. Carter has nothing to do with Mr. Combs’ case or Mr. Combs. They knew each other professionally for a number of years. Just like in all professions, people know each other at the musical awards. They support each other.”