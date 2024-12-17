Lagos Lovers: Chloe Bailey & Burna Boy Seemingly Confirm Detty December Dalliance During PDA-Filled Second Night Out In Nigeria

Chloe Bailey and Burna Boy were all smiles during their second night out in Lagos, Nigeria this week.

The “Do It” singer and the African Giant seemed to confirm their romance by going out together for the second night in a row.

The pair first caught fans’ attention when Burna Boy was seen on video welcoming Bailey to Lagos on Sunday, Dec. 16, before partying with her later that night. While the pair kept it flirty during their first outing, it was night two of their rendezvous that really turned heads, not being able to keep their hands off one another all night long.

Multiple videos from their night out were captured by onlookers, one of which shows Chlöe and Burna Boy smiling while sweetly gazing into each other’s eyes. In another clip, the Grown-ish alum sits on her knees in between the singer’s legs while she pulls his head down to whisper in his ear.

In one video, the rumored couple takes things back to the rapper romances of the 2000s, with Burna Boy putting his “ODG” chain on her neck, which she proudly rocked for the rest of the night. The pair weren’t trying to keep their date night private, either, proudly smiling and gripping one another any time they saw a camera around to capture the moment.

While a lot of fans pointed out how happy both stars look in every clip, not everyone is supportive of this romance.

Some pointed to the Nigerian celebrity’s famous ex, Stefflon Don, realizing that Burna Boy flew Bailey out just a few days after Don’s birthday.

As news of Burna’s rumored romance broke, an old video resurfaced of him gifting Stefflon Don a Rolls Royce Cullinan for her birthday last year.

Though the British rapper showed off the gift on social media back in 2023, she never revealed who bought it for her, and now, fans are accusing her of leaking it amid the rumors that her ex is moving on with Chlöe.

Regardless of what happened in his past relationship, it’s safe to say Burna Boy is enjoying his time in Lagos with Chlöe for the time being.