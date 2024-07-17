Lawwwd Have Mercy! Bacchanal Baddie Chlöe Bailey Claps Her Copious Cakes At St. Lucia Carnival, Sets Off Massive Thirst Typhoon With Thique-Thighed Thangin’

Chlöe Bawwwdies St. Lucia Carnival (AGAIN), Shatters Twitter
That sound you hear is Chlöe Bailey‘s clapping her copious cakes at St. Lucia Carnival where she stunned in an flawlessly feathered outfit while setting off a massive thirst typhoon across the whole entire internet.
https://instagram.com/p/C9e_Y2JuYBm/?img_index=1
The “Treat Me” singer reunited with Legends Carnival–St. Lucia’s only fully premium VIP band–for more cake-shaking shenanigans with beautiful people in one of the Caribbean’s prettiest islands.
https://instagram.com/p/C9gR0wiPJNC/?hl=en
Oh yes, a timeeee was had by the 26-year-old star who shared a series of viral videos that sent fans (and everyone else) into a FRENZY.
https://twitter.com/ChloeBailey/status/1813596480835670031
At this point, it’s safe to say Chlöe is the baddest natural baddie in the game (not named Megan). Seriously, look at the material.
https://instagram.com/p/C9h3iYqv6wJ/?g=5&img_index=1
According to its official site, Saint Lucia “comes alive from July 1-19 to the sound of Dennery segment, soca, calypso, and steelpan permeating through the streets.
Fete from dawn till nightfall with the best in local, regional, and international artists, to gear up for the road. Our culture goes on full parade with the wit of ole mas to the color and splendor of our costumes.
Saint Lucia Carnival is an experience. It’s pure culture, pure vaval, pure vibes!”
Bailey’s thique-thighed theatrics at Lucian Carnival set the tone for her upcoming ‘Nasty’ Remix with Tinashe and star-studded film Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist starring Kevin Hart, Samuel L. Jackson, Taraji P. Henson, Don Cheadle, and Terrence Howard.
Check out the silk-pressed teaser trailer below:
Bailey headlines an impressive ensemble of guest stars including Lori Harvey, Sinqua Walls, Marsha Stephanie Blake, and Dexter Darden.
Based on the acclaimed iHeart True Crime podcast, Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist follows the infamous story of an armed robbery on the night of Muhammad Ali’s historic 1970 comeback fight that changed not only one man’s life but ultimately elevated Atlanta into the “Black Mecca.”
When a hustler named Chicken Man (Kevin Hart) hosts an afterparty to celebrate the fight with the country’s wealthiest playas, the night ends with the boldest criminal underworld heist in Atlanta’s history.
‘Suspected of masterminding the crime, Chicken Man is hellbent on clearing his name but must convince his old adversary, J.D. Hudson (Don Cheadle)–one of the first Black detectives in the city’s desegregated police force who’s tasked with bringing those responsible to justice,’ per the official synopsis.
Who’s your fave Carnival girlie? Would you want to see Chlöe and Ashanti in a Carnival-off? Tell us down below and peep Chlöe’s St. Lucia Carnival hysteria/additional slays on the flip.
- Hotter Than A June Bug In July! A Gallery Of Purrrty Darlins Who Looked Mighty Fine At Yeehaw Yoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour, Vol. 3
- Chantel Christie Calls Out ‘Narcissistic’ Mom Jackie After Brutal ‘Basketball Wives’ Fight: ‘Y’all Know The TV Character, I Know The Mother’
https://twitter.com/moviecentrale/status/1813537905119269349
https://twitter.com/TheSirenSource/status/1813609197164167200
https://twitter.com/shannonsharpeee/status/1813604519290556629
