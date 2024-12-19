Snoop Dogg’s Daughter Cori Broadus Talks Balancing Boss Moves, Her Protective Pops & Finding Forever Love [Exclusive]

An artist, entrepreneur, and overall boss lady is dishing on stepping out of her dad’s iconic shadow and creating a name for herself on an E! reality show that’s coming to a close.

Cori Broadus opened up to BOSSIP during a candid conversation about dating under the scrutiny of her protective pops, Snoop Dogg, the lessons she’s learned in love, and how she’s balancing health struggles, forever love, and a burgeoning beauty empire.

As previously reported, the daughter of the Doggfather and Shante “Boss Lady” Broadus is starring in Snoop’s Fatherhood: Cori and Wayne’s Story, highlighting her wedding planning with her fiancé, Wayne Deuce.

According to Cori, she went through a series of toxic relationships before finding someone who loved her wholeheartedly.

“When I met Wayne, I didn’t think marriage was in the cards for me,” she told BOSSIP’s Managing Editor Dani Canada. “I’d been so used to toxic relationships—going through phones, high adrenaline from fights, dealing with drama. Wayne was different. He loved me—all of me. It was uncomfortable at first because I wasn’t used to that kind of peace. But he’s my safe space, my person.”

She also added that before finding love with Wayne, it wasn’t easy introducing dates to her D-o-double-g dad.

. “It was scary because my dad is who he is, and the boys I was dealing with weren’t the best,” she shared. “I made sure not just anybody met my dad. You had to really mean something to me to meet him.”

She admitted, however, that her mom was the more relaxed parent in those situations.

“With my mom, it was easy-breezy. But my dad? Nah, you gotta come correct!”

Now, both parents are onboard with Wayne, and viewers will see their love story peak with their wedding on tonight’s season finale of Snoop Dogg’s Fatherhood: Cori and Wayne’s Story.

“It’s a rollercoaster,” said Cori about watching their love story unfold on the show. “Seeing our highs and lows on screen reminds me of how far we’ve come. If we can get through this, we can handle anything.”

Cori Broadus Talks Journals To Johnny EP, Choc Factory Beauty Company

In addition to showcasing her love with the world, Cori’s expanding into a new realm: music!

Her debut EP, Journals to Johnny, dropped earlier this month, and she told BOSSIP that it’s already struck a chord with fans, in particular with the songs “Did You Mean It?” and “Johnny Don’t Break My Heart.”

“That’s basically like, ‘Did you mean it when you said you love me or did you just say all of these things to make me feel good?’ You said you love me, but the way I’m feeling and the way I’m looking at myself, it doesn’t feel like you even really meant it,” she said about the first standout track. “It’s about what women go through in relationships,” she explained about the second. “One of my favorites is ‘Johnny Don’t Break My Heart.’ At my show, people were yelling, ‘F*** Johnny!’ because we’ve all had a Johnny, or still do. I think these songs will resonate with anyone who’s been through relationship drama.”

In addition to music, Cori remains focused on her Choc Factory, a beauty company that she co-founded and describes as her “light in the darkness.”

Carrying a message of self-care, Choc Factory has been a therapeutic endeavor for the entrepreneur.

“After a suicide attempt, I needed something to pull me out of that space. Lip gloss-making became my therapy,” she told BOSSIP.

Partnering with Wayne, the brand has become more than just a business, she added.

“He’s like really the brains behind all of this. I’m more so just the face,” said the star about her partner. “So I told him what I wanted to do and he just made it make sense. We’re creating a space where people feel like they belong, no matter what they’re going through.”

Juggling a music career, love, and a business while managing lupus isn’t easy, but Cori told BOSSIP that she’s learning to prioritize herself and her well-being.

“Every Saturday, I get a two-hour massage—that’s my non-negotiable,” she said. “I’ve learned to put myself first so I can be the best version of me for everyone who supports me.”

From navigating life as the daughter of a legend to becoming a boss lady in her own right, Cori Broadus is proving she’s got what it takes to shine on her own terms.

Snoop Dogg’s Fatherhood: Cori and Wayne’s Story Part Three airs Thursday, Dec. 19 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on E!

Will YOU be watching???