Jonathan Majors’ Bodybuilding Drama ‘Magazine Dreams’ Finally Lands A Release Date With Zeus Network CEO Lemuel Plummer As EP

Jonathan Majors is returning to the big screen for the first time since his conviction for assault and harassment.

Jonathan Majors’ highly anticipated bodybuilding movie, Magazine Dreams, has finally secured a release date. This comes almost two years after the film brought a lot of buzz to the Sundance Film Festival.

The feature from writer-director Elijah Bynum hits theaters March 21, 2025, from Briarcliff Entertainment. It stars Majors as amateur bodybuilder Killian Maddox, along with Haley Bennett, Taylour Paige, Mike O’Hearn, Harrison Page, and Harriet Sansom Harris in the rest of the cast.

Following its promising Sundance launch in January 2023, Searchlight acquired Magazine Dreams in a bidding war. Earlier this year, however, the company dropped it after Majors was convicted of assault and harassment following an incident with ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari.

According to a press release, Majors transformed his body for the film by eating 6100 calories daily and training six days per week over the course of four months, “physically transforming himself to a young man so hellbent on becoming a champion bodybuilder that he defies his doctors’ appeals that he stops taking steroids because they were destroying his liver.”

“The hulking character was prone to dark moods, and he had trouble establishing human connections,” the release reads. “All this took Killian Maddox down a dark path, fueled by his fixation with a champion bodybuilder he is obsessed with.”

Zeus Network is Briarcliff’s marketing partner for Magazine Dreams. Zeus Network CEO Lemuel Plummer is also serving as an executive producer on the project and celebrated with Majors in person at the Zeus headquarters.

The CEO also marked the moment on social media with a video of him introducing Majors to the Zeus team and praising the film, calling it “phenomenal.”

Majors then dished on the project and noted that starring in Magazine Dreams felt especially important.

“The work that went into it, the ancestors were present,” said Majors. “It is a a piece of art and piece of cinema that I think we needed it as an industry and as a culture. I’m most proud of it.”