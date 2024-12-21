Miss Quad Talks Her Honey, King, Their Future Family & Sweet Tea’s Shady Rolls Royce Comments—‘It Comes Across As Some Haterade’

Miss Quad, Miss Quad, Miss Quad, she got it, she got, and by it, we mean lots to say about the new season of Married To Medicine and her man!

The Bravo baddie recently told BOSSIP that she’s enjoying a fresh chapter on the show, in particular, because fans are seeing her bustling love life with her new boo.

According to Quad, season 11 has been a complete “180″ from the current redemption airing on Bravo, considering that she was previously iced out and ousted during a group trip to Napa.

“Last year was horrible,” Quad told Managing Editor Dani Canada. “It was more than a little rough. But this year, we’re back in the saddle. People are reconnecting, and it’s definitely a redemption season for me.”

Reflecting further on the highly-discussed fiasco, Quad said she ultimately felt proud of her poised reaction when she was unceremoniously asked to leave by Dr. Simone, speaking on behalf of the other ladies.

“It was a lot of gaslighting,” said Quad. “But fortunately I just didn’t fall for the banana in the tailpipe, I tried to still handle them with respect when we were dealing with that tough discussion. And later on, Simone said to me, you should have never left. And I said, ‘Well, Simone, I’m never gonna be anywhere where I’m not wanted, you guys asked me to leave and I’m not a puppy dog so I’m not gonna run behind you.'”

When asked about her relationship with Simone, Quad said they’re still working to heal old wounds.

“We’re working on getting to a place where we can have real conversations,” she said. “I want to use this as a teachable moment, to show her how it would have hurt her if the roles were reversed.”

And while Quad’s friendship with the OBGYN might need repair, her relationship with her honey, King, is in tip-top shape.

Quad told BOSSIP that she couldn’t be happier with her boyfriend of nearly two years, who’s more than just her partner, but her friend.

“When I was at my lowest, he consistently poured positivity into me. And it’s just been great, he was there for me during times where I was so

deflated, you know a lot of things have happened in my life last year, and it was very tough for me, and I’ve got to tell you, that man never left my side “He consistently poured into me in a positive way. He builds me up. He supported me…” she added before getting emotional. “He’s just been a true blessing to me. And not only to me, to my entire family, because my mom always says, ‘I have another son now!’ I’m just very grateful.”

She also spoke about her desire to have a family with King after she was shown on Married To Medicine, discussing IVF and possibly having twins.

