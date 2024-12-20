For Discussion

Spotify Fights Back Against Drake's ‘Artificially Inflated’ Claim

Spotify Fights Back Against Drake’s Claim That It ‘Artificially Inflated’ Streams For Kendrick Lamar’s Hit ‘Not Like Us’

Published on December 20, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Spotify is denying Drake’s assertion that “Not Like Us” streams were “artificially inflated” by the streaming giant.

Drake and Kendrick Lamar

Source: Carmen Mandato | Christopher Polk / Getty Images

 

The audacity of Aubrey Graham continues, and now, it’s more than just other rappers fighting back against his precarious claims.

Back in November, Drake accused both Spotify and his own label, Universal Music Group, of “artificially inflating” streaming numbers for Lamar’s diss track. Through his company Frozen Moments, he also accused UMG–who distributes Kendrick’s music–of defamation.

Related Stories

Now, Spotify has responded to these claims, filing opposition papers while insisting that their company would have no reason to inflate Lamar’s song over any of Drake’s.

“Spotify has no economic incentive for users to stream ‘Not Like Us” over any of Drake’s tracks,” a spokesperson for the streaming company said, according to Variety. “Only one of Spotify for Artists’ tools, Marquee, was purchased on behalf of the song, for €500 to promote the track in France. Marquee is a visual ad that is disclosed to users as a Sponsored Recommendation.”

The opposition papers read:

“Contrary to the allegations in the Petition, UMG and Spotify have never had any arrangement in which UMG ‘charged Spotify licensing rates 30 percent lower than its usual licensing rates for ‘Not Like Us’ in exchange for Spotify affirmatively recommending [“Not Like Us”],’ including ‘to users who are searching for other songs and artists.”

After Drake’s company filed the first of the two legal actions, a UMG spokesperson quickly responded to the accusations, denying anything of the sort.

“The suggestion that UMG would do anything to undermine any of its artists is offensive and untrue,” the statement read. “We employ the highest ethical practices in our marketing and promotional campaigns. No amount of contrived and absurd legal arguments in this pre-action submission can mask the fact that fans choose the music they want to hear.“

The day after Drake filed the petition accusing UMG of conspiring with Spotify to boost “Not Like Us” numbers falsely, the rapper filed a second action in Texas, claiming that the record label was aware that the song “falsely” accused him of being a pedophile, but chose to distribute it anyway. It also claims that Universal “funneled payments” to iHeart, the country’s largest radio network, as part of a “pay-to-play scheme” to promote the song on radio.

These petitions filed by the Canadian rapper are not lawsuits but rather pre-action filings intended to take depositions from key figures at these companies in order to get more information for a potential future lawsuit. Though the petition claims Drake’s attorneys already have enough evidence of defamation, they say they are also considering allegations of civil fraud and racketeering.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Drake Kendrick Lamar Newsletter Spotify

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

Statue Of Donald Trump And Jeffrey Epstein Holding Hands Appears On National Mall

WTFGO In Politics: Statues, Suspensions & Trump vs. Tylenol

Global Grind
Vice President Harris rallies support in North Carolina days before Election Day.

Kamala Harris Responds To Free Palestine Protestors, "I’m Not President Right Now, There’s Nothing I Can Do”

Hip-Hop Wired
TOPSHOT-US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA-CELEBRITY-MUSEUM-RED CARPET

Rihanna Welcomes A Baby Girl—And The Internet Aunties Are Screaming!

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Serena Williams And Sha’Carri Richardson Star In Kim Kardashian’s New Billion-Dollar NikeSKIMS Launch

MadameNoire
Latest News
Kayla Nicole x Chris Brown

Boots In The Air! Kayla Nicole Understood The ASSignment During Chris Brown Lap Dance Full Of Breezy Bowl Bodyrolling Debauchery

Las Vegas Raiders v New England Patriots - NFL 2025

Is He The Drama? Stefon Diggs Facing Paternity Suit From InstaModel Accusing Him Of Fathering Her 5-Month-Old

LaQuan Smith - Front Row & Backstage - September 2025 New York Fashion Week
20 Items

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 113

Captiol Hill Covrage

Department Of Education Cancels $350M In HBCU Grants

Jalen Green and Draya Michele attend Audemars Piguet Hosts A Special Evening With Vogue To Celebrate 150th Anniversary

Back Boo’d Up! Draya Michele & Jalen Green Reunite After 2 A.M. Toxic Tussle Caught On Camera At NYFW

Chris Brown x Summer Walker

Chris Brown Takes Down Summer Walker In Las Vegas Breezy Bowl Shenanigans

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close