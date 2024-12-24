Sips Of The Season: Add Extra Holiday Cheer To Your Gathering With BOSSIP’s Christmas Cocktail Guide

Food & Drink

Add Extra Holiday Cheer With BOSSIP's Christmas Cocktail Guide

Add Extra Holiday Cheer With BOSSIP's Christmas Cocktail Guide

Published on December 24, 2024

Cocktail Guide - Two shot glasses of Eiecognac with spices and gingerbread Christmas cookies

Cocktail Guide – Source: Madeleine_Steinbach / Getty

Nothing enhances time spent with family and friends like delicious cocktails, so we curated the perfect drink lineup.

Rejoice you’ve made it to Christmas, and hopefully, the presents are wrapped, and dinner is coming together. Don’t sleep on the cocktails while you’re gearing up for family and friend vibes—ditch the boring bottle lineup and serve up some festive sips that’ll keep the holiday cheer flowing!

That’s where BOSSIP comes in with our 2024 Christmas Cocktail Guide.

Break out the bar cart, prepare your glassware, and ensure you have plenty of ice!

See some of our top Christmas cocktails below!

TEQUILA DON JULIO COQUITO

Source: Don Julio / Don Julio

Tequila Don Julio Coquito
*Serving Size: 6-8 People*
Ingredients:
3 cups Carnation Evaporated Milk
3 cups Coco Lopez Cream of Coconut
3 Cinnamon Sticks
1 Green Cardamom Pods
2 Star Anise
3 Cloves
1 Tsp Vanilla Extract

Method: Bring all ingredients to a simmer for 5 minutes. Remove from heat and let cool. Add 40oz DJ reposado and 10oz amontillado sherry. Store in the fridge before serving.

Pantalones Organic Tequila Santa’s Pants

Source: Pantalones / Pantalones

Pantalones Organic Tequila Santa’s Pants

Ingredients:
2 oz Pantalones Organic Reposado Tequila,
4 oz Hot Water,
1 oz Freshly Squeezed Lemon Juice,
0.5 oz Agave Syrup (add more for taste),
0.5 oz Cointreau,
Cinnamon Stick and Lemon Wedge for Garnish

Methods: In a heat safe glass pour 4 oz of hot water. Pour in your organic Reposado tequila, lemon juice, Cointreau, and agave syrup. Give it a really good stir to melt the honey into the drink. Add a cinnamon stick that Santa’s elves would approve, a couple whole cloves, and a lemon wedge to top off your drink. Let everything mingle for a few minutes and then you’re ready to drink like Santa!

El Ponche del Fuego Invierno

Source: Espolòn Tequila / Espolòn

El Ponche del Fuego Invierno

Ingredients:
6 parts Espolòn Tequila Reposado
1 part Wild Turkey® 101 Rye
2 parts Ancho Reyes Original Chile Liqueur
12 parts pineapple juice
5 parts spiced simple syrup*
4 parts fresh lime juice

Method: Add all liquid ingredients into a large pitcher, stir in garnishes of fried or fresh cranberries, and top with ice.
Serve in a pitcher.

*Spiced Simple Syrup
Ingredients:
2 Mexican cinnamon sticks
4 star anise pods
10 cloves
16 oz hot water
2 cups white sugar
Method: Toast the cinnamon, cloves, and star anise in a pan for about 1 minute. Transfer the toasted spices to a container, add hot water, and let steep for 20 minutes. Strain out the solids, mix in the sugar, and stir until dissolved.

Santa's Helper

Source: Tequila Cazadores Reposado / Tequila CAZADORES

Santa’s Helper
Ingredients:
1 ½ oz Tequila Cazadores Reposado Ranked Best Reposado by 2023 LA Spirits Awards and made from 100% Blue Weber Agave)
¾ oz. Agave Syrup
¾ oz. Fresh Lemon Juice
6 Blueberries, muddled
Top with Ginger Beer
Dash of Nutmeg

Method: In a cocktail shaker, combine all ingredients except ginger beer. Add ice and shake vigorously. Serve in a wine glass over ice, top with ginger beer, and garnish with a lemon twist.

Candy Cane Coffee

Source: Teeling / Teeling

Candy Cane Coffee
Ingredients:
1 ½ oz Teeling Small Batch Irish Whiskey
4 oz Local Coffee Roast
½ oz Demerara Syrup
Bar spoon of Heavy Cream

Method: In a warmed glass, mix Teeling Whiskey, brewed coffee, syrup and stir to combine. Top with cream from the back of a bar spoon. Garnish with grated nutmeg and crushed Peppermint.

All The Nights

Source: Nearest Green Whiskey / Nearest Green Whiskey

All of The Lights
Ingredients:
1.5 oz Nearest Green Whiskey
.5 tsp Allspice Dram
2 dashes Hella Aromatic Bitters
.5 oz Honey Syrup
.25 oz Fresh Lemon Juice
6 oz Hot Water

Method: Add all ingredients to a pre warmed mug. To warm your mug, fill it with hot water and let sit for a few seconds. Pour out the hot water, and then start adding your ingredients. You will still need to add the 6 oz hot water listed in the recipe. Garnish with a clove studded lemon wheel or peel.

Sleigh Queen

Source: Aviation Gin / Aviation Gin

SLEIGH Queen
Ingredients:
1 oz Aviation Gin
.75 oz Aperol
.75 oz Spiced Cranberry Syrup
.25 oz Dry Vermouth
.5 oz Lemon Juice

Method: In a cocktail shaker, add all ingredients. Add ice and shake for 20 seconds. Strain into Martini glass. Garnish with sugar rolled cranberries.

Don Gato’s Big Festive Balls

Source: Don Gato / Don Gato

Don Gato’s Big Festive Balls
Ingredients:
1 oz Tequila Don Gato Blanco
½ oz pineapple juice
½ oz agave syrup
1 oz fresh lime juice
1 oz melon liquor (Midori)

Method: Combine all ingredients in an empty cocktail shaker. Fill with ice and shake until frost forms on the outside of the shaker. Strain into a prepared glass. Garnish with two big melon balls.

Cantera Negra Reposado Tequila Gingerbred Cafe

Source: Cantera / Caantera Negra

Gingerbread Café
Ingredients:
1 ½ parts Cantera Negra Reposado Tequila
½ part Cantera Negra Café
1 shot Espresso
½ part Frangelico
¼ part Gingerbread syrup (equal parts cinnamon syrup to ginger syrup)
Barspoon Crème fraiche
2 dashes of Pecan bitters
Grated cinnamon garnish

Method: Build in tin. Dry shake. Wet shake. Strain into Old Fashioned rocks glass (“served down”). Garnish.

METAXA Christmas Spritz

Source: Metaxa / METAXA

METAXA Christmas Spritz

Ingredients:
1.4 oz METAXA 7 Stars
0.7 oz Reduced Apple Juice
0.3 oz Vanilla Syrup
2 oz Prosecco

Method: Fill the glass with ice. Pour METAXA 7 Stars, reduced apple juice and vanilla syrup. Top with prosecco and Garnish with orange zest and blueberries.

Rémy Martin: The Rémedy

Source: Remy Martin / Remy Martin

Rémy Martin: The Rémedy

Ingredients:
1⅓ oz Rémy Martin 1738 Accord Royal
⅔ oz Lime Juice or Verjuice
⅓ oz Honey Syrup
Ginger

Directions: Pour Rémy Martin 1738 Accord Royal, Verjuice, Honey syrup and Ginger syrup into a shaker. Top up with ice and shake vigorously. Strain twice into an Old Fashioned glass filled with ice. Put a slice of ginger on top.

Tomatillo Margarita

Source: Herradura Silver / Herradura

Tomatillo Margarita
Bar Calico, Head Bartender Alex Dominguez
Ingredients:
1.5 oz. Herradura Silver
1.5 oz. Tomatillo Salsa*
.75 oz. Ancho Verde
.75 oz. Lime
.25 oz. Agave
Salt and Tajín mix, for rim

Method: Shake, then strain into a rocks glass with half salt, half tajín rim.
*Tomatillo Salsa*
Ingredients:
12 Peeled Tomatillos
2 Serrano Peppers
4 Cloves Garlic
Cucumber, halved
Cilantro bunch
Method: Roast at 400 degrees F for 15 minutes, then let cool and add to a blender with half a cucumber and a cilantro bunch. Add 4 ounces of lime juice and salt to taste. Blend and let cool before storing.

Jameson Old Fashioned

Source: Jameson / Jameson

Jameson Old Fashioned

Ingredients:
6 Ice Cubes
2 Parts Jameson Black Barrel
2 Dashes Angostura Bitters
2 Dashes Orange Bitters
Part Simple Syrup
1 Orange Twist

Method: Fill a glass or cocktail shaker with ice. Add Jameson Black Barrel, Angostura bitters, orange bitters, and simple syrup. Stir until ice cold and strain into an ice-filled rocks glass. Twist an orange peel over the glass to express some of the oil, then drop it into the glass.

REPOSADO GINGERBREAD

Source: Casamigos Tequila / Casamigos

REPOSADO GINGERBREAD
Ingredients:
1.5 oz. Casamigos Reposado Tequila
1 oz. Irish Cream Liqueur
.5 oz. Ginger Syrup
5 – 6 Dashes Bitters
1 Pinch Cinnamon
½ Rim Equal Parts Salt/Sugar/Pumpkin Spice
Garnish Star Anise

Method: Wet ½ rim of glass with orange wedge or wheel and dip into salt mixture. Combine all ingredients into a tin shaker. Add ice, shake vigorously and strain into a coupe glass. Fill glass with fresh pebble/crushed ice, creating a dome-like top, and garnish.

Spiced Pear & Whisky Punch

Source: dewar’s / Dewars

Spiced Pear & Whisky Punch
Ingredients:
1 bottle Dewar’s 12-Year Old Scotch Whisky
4 cups Pear juice
2 cups Ginger beer
1 cup Fresh lemon juice
1 cup Simple syrup (or to taste)
2 Cinnamon sticks
4-5 Star anise pods
Pear slices, lemon slices, and cinnamon sticks for garnish

Method: In a large punch bowl, combine Dewar’s 12, pear juice, lemon juice, and simple syrup. Stir well. Add cinnamon sticks and star anise to the punch and let it sit for at least 30 minutes to infuse the flavors. Just before serving, add ginger beer. Garnish with pear slices, lemon slices, and additional cinnamon sticks. Serve over ice.

CARIBBEAN POWER

Source: Old Parr / Old Parr

CARIBBEAN POWER
Ingredients:
1.5 oz Old Parr 12YO
0.5 oz Passion Fruit Syrup
0.5 oz Cinnamon Syrup
0.25 oz Lime Juice
Garnish: Fresh mint leaves, Ground cinnamon, An orchid

Method: Add Old Parr 12YO, passion fruit syrup, cinnamon syrup, and lime juice to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake for 8-10 seconds. Strain into an empty rocks glass. Add crushed ice, then garnish with grated cinnamon, fresh mint, and an orchid.

Lipton Hard Iced Tea

Source: Lipton Hard Iced Tea / Lipton

Ingredients: A variety pack or single flavor pack of Lemon, Citrus Green Tea, Peach, Half & Half, or Strawberry.

Method: If you want to avoid getting into your bartender bag just chill and serve.

