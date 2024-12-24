Sips Of The Season: Add Extra Holiday Cheer To Your Gathering With BOSSIP’s Christmas Cocktail Guide

Nothing enhances time spent with family and friends like delicious cocktails, so we curated the perfect drink lineup.

Rejoice you’ve made it to Christmas, and hopefully, the presents are wrapped, and dinner is coming together. Don’t sleep on the cocktails while you’re gearing up for family and friend vibes—ditch the boring bottle lineup and serve up some festive sips that’ll keep the holiday cheer flowing!

That’s where BOSSIP comes in with our 2024 Christmas Cocktail Guide.

Break out the bar cart, prepare your glassware, and ensure you have plenty of ice!

See some of our top Christmas cocktails below!

Tequila Don Julio Coquito

*Serving Size: 6-8 People*

Ingredients:

3 cups Carnation Evaporated Milk

3 cups Coco Lopez Cream of Coconut

3 Cinnamon Sticks

1 Green Cardamom Pods

2 Star Anise

3 Cloves

1 Tsp Vanilla Extract

Method: Bring all ingredients to a simmer for 5 minutes. Remove from heat and let cool. Add 40oz DJ reposado and 10oz amontillado sherry. Store in the fridge before serving.

Pantalones Organic Tequila Santa’s Pants

Ingredients:

2 oz Pantalones Organic Reposado Tequila,

4 oz Hot Water,

1 oz Freshly Squeezed Lemon Juice,

0.5 oz Agave Syrup (add more for taste),

0.5 oz Cointreau,

Cinnamon Stick and Lemon Wedge for Garnish

Methods: In a heat safe glass pour 4 oz of hot water. Pour in your organic Reposado tequila, lemon juice, Cointreau, and agave syrup. Give it a really good stir to melt the honey into the drink. Add a cinnamon stick that Santa’s elves would approve, a couple whole cloves, and a lemon wedge to top off your drink. Let everything mingle for a few minutes and then you’re ready to drink like Santa!

El Ponche del Fuego Invierno

Ingredients:

6 parts Espolòn Tequila Reposado

1 part Wild Turkey® 101 Rye

2 parts Ancho Reyes Original Chile Liqueur

12 parts pineapple juice

5 parts spiced simple syrup*

4 parts fresh lime juice

Method: Add all liquid ingredients into a large pitcher, stir in garnishes of fried or fresh cranberries, and top with ice.

Serve in a pitcher.

*Spiced Simple Syrup

Ingredients:

2 Mexican cinnamon sticks

4 star anise pods

10 cloves

16 oz hot water

2 cups white sugar

Method: Toast the cinnamon, cloves, and star anise in a pan for about 1 minute. Transfer the toasted spices to a container, add hot water, and let steep for 20 minutes. Strain out the solids, mix in the sugar, and stir until dissolved.

Santa’s Helper

Ingredients:

1 ½ oz Tequila Cazadores Reposado Ranked Best Reposado by 2023 LA Spirits Awards and made from 100% Blue Weber Agave)

¾ oz. Agave Syrup

¾ oz. Fresh Lemon Juice

6 Blueberries, muddled

Top with Ginger Beer

Dash of Nutmeg

Method: In a cocktail shaker, combine all ingredients except ginger beer. Add ice and shake vigorously. Serve in a wine glass over ice, top with ginger beer, and garnish with a lemon twist.

Candy Cane Coffee

Ingredients:

1 ½ oz Teeling Small Batch Irish Whiskey

4 oz Local Coffee Roast

½ oz Demerara Syrup

Bar spoon of Heavy Cream

Method: In a warmed glass, mix Teeling Whiskey, brewed coffee, syrup and stir to combine. Top with cream from the back of a bar spoon. Garnish with grated nutmeg and crushed Peppermint.

All of The Lights

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Nearest Green Whiskey

.5 tsp Allspice Dram

2 dashes Hella Aromatic Bitters

.5 oz Honey Syrup

.25 oz Fresh Lemon Juice

6 oz Hot Water

Method: Add all ingredients to a pre warmed mug. To warm your mug, fill it with hot water and let sit for a few seconds. Pour out the hot water, and then start adding your ingredients. You will still need to add the 6 oz hot water listed in the recipe. Garnish with a clove studded lemon wheel or peel.