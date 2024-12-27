Recording Artists

OG Maco Dies At 32 Following Weeks of Hospitalization

Rest Well: Atlanta Rapper OG Maco Dead At 32 Following Weeks Of Hospitalization In Los Angeles

Published on December 27, 2024

OG Maco -Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash Block Show

OG Maco Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

According to reports, OG Maco died at the age of 32 after weeks of hospitalization from a gunshot wound caused by an apparent suicide attempt.

Earlier this month, Atlanta rapper OG Maco was hospitalized after police responded to a 911 call of a neighbor hearing gunshots. When Los Angeles Police arrived, they discovered what appeared to be an apparent suicide attempt. Maco was rushed to the hospital and directly into surgery.

Rumors suggested that he passed away, but Maco’s family issued a statement on social media that Maco was in critical condition and fighting for his life.

According to TMZ, the 32-year-old rapper passed away late last night, Dec. 26, surrounded by family. After going into a coma, he was unable to be revived, which brought his hard-fought battle to an end.

“With heavy hearts, we share the heartbreaking news of the passing of our beloved Ben, known to the world as OG Maco. His life was a testament to resilience, creativity, and boundless love.” Maco’s family said in a statement on Instagram. “Through his music, passion, and unwavering spirit, he touched so many lives and left a lasting impact. While we grieve this immense loss, we also celebrate the extraordinary life he lived – one that will continue to inspire and uplift others. Maco’s influence, both as an artist and as a person, will remain forever etched in our hearts.”

Maco will forever be remembered for his impact on Atlanta music and ushering in the new wave of artists that created Quality Control Music.

If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide or contemplating self-harm, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text TALK to 741741, or visit 988Lifeline.org for support.

OG Maco Quality Control

