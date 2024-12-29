BOSSIP Horoscopes: Here’s What’s In The Stars For The Year Ahead, Your 2025 Astrological Forecast!

Happy New Year!

This week Psychic Zya is back with her predictions for the year ahead. Make sure to screenshot or bookmark this post so you can come back and refer to it all year long!

ZYA’S BOSSIP 2025 YEAR LONG OUTLOOK HOROSCOPES

2025 is set to bring all the things. And I do mean all of them! The spiritual significance of this year cannot be expanded upon enough. Let’s start that it is a 9 year. 2+0+2+5 equals 9. The number 9 is considered a symbol of spiritual enlightenment and completion. It is often associated with higher consciousness, selflessness, and compassion.

It is also the number of the lightworker. And with us now being fully anchored into the Age of Aquarius aka the age of enlightenment – themes of spiritual activation, the occult, and metaphysics impacting us globally and individually will spread wide and far.

Within the cosmos we will not only experience two ‘Blood Moons,’ and Three ‘Supermoons’ in 2025 we will also see Pluto moving deeper into Aquarius while Uranus will enter Gemini June 2025. These two planets together signify upheaval, change and possibly war and strife on the global stage.

Simply put 2025 will kick off about 8 years of massive change that will leave everyone very different on the other side.

It’s also going to heavily kick off much of the massive change that Pluto in Aquarius will bring in the following areas: technology, health and wellness, huge financial changes, mass awakenings, mass movement – change, change and more change.

On top of this, a global lifestyle movement will happen due to outer and inner disruption – there will be lots of changes in careers and people walking away from a complicated over consumerism in search of a quieter, simpler life.

Think of this as a big splitting of reality -more people will move into 5D – fifth dimension – a more spiritually, naturally led lifestyle – less tech, more touch, less city, more country life. These people will be lead by the fact that their own spiritual and metaphysical gifts are opening along with their desire to not live within a confined established society who has norms they don’t agree with.

Meanwhile others will move fully into 3D- more tech, more urban living, more leaning into illusions, more consumption, more traditional religion.

Emotional Intelligence will be a very big theme where we will be forced as a collective to dive deeper into our own emotions and those we love or work with.

As a human collective we will be pushed into our divine feminine era (this is different from a soft girl era btw) where we heal mother wounds, honor our intuition, while also placing women in more leadership roles and honoring the inherent (but often intangible) contributions that women bring to the collective while working to thrive in a masculine dominated world.

2025 and beyond is not for everybody – and that’s ok!

Those who have chosen to see this journey through will do and will be better off for it.

As for you and your sign this year’s outlook includes not only your overall 2025 outlook but I’ve also once again included your power colors, power numbers and a power mantra. Use these by wearing the power colors on important days – job interview, first date, etc as well as adding them to your wardrobe, your beauty looks and your home decor. The numbers can be incorporated by also scheduling important events on these dates (i.e. your wedding, travel plans etc) and you can even go so far as to have a key chain, necklace or a t-shirt made in those numbers. You should also Google up each number to find out the spiritual meaning/vibration of each one. I love the site Sacred Scribes Angel Numbers. As for your power mantra- say this to yourself daily while looking in the mirror for at least ten minutes a day and watch how things easily manifest for you.

Okay let’s dip into your 2025 Year Long Astrological Outlook!!!