Jamie Foxx Plans To Press Charges For Bloody Birthday Brawl, Odd Future’s Jasper Dolphin Wanted For Questioning

Jamie Foxx is ready for a legal battle over his bloody birthday dinner as police want Odd Future’s Jasper Dolphin for questioning.

An alleged altercation between Jamie Foxx and an Odd Future founding member sounds so random, but stranger things have happened in Hollywood. As BOSSIP previously reported, what started as a night of celebrating another year of life, surviving a stroke, and a hit Netflix comedy special ended with Jamie rushing to the hospital with a slashed face. He reportedly required stitches from a glass thrown at him.

New details are emerging as Jamie reportedly pursues prosecution for the alleged assault. A source close to the situation claimed that Jamie is refusing to let this slide and is cooperating with law enforcement. According to TMZ, the beloved star “wants to press charges so this type of incident does not happen to others.”

As of last week, police haven’t made any arrests or identified a suspect as they continue to interview witnesses. Yet they reportedly have video footage from inside the restaurant that night. One fellow attendee that night initially told the outlet that the drama started with people at another table who were “rude and vulgar to Jamie.”

Sources Say Before The Thrown Glass, Jamie Foxx’s 57th Birthday Drama Started With A Laser Pointer Penis Projection

Wait, what? “Rude and vulgar” was an understatement, considering the other table was the Jackass team hosting a holiday party in VIP. Sources say they sent Jamie a drink and when he looked up to wave at the sender, they projected a “penis” image at his table with a laser pointer. With his daughters Anelise and Corinne Foxx present, he approached the room to ask them to stop for his family’s sake. “In front of my daughters?” a witness recalled him asking before confronting the source.

Jackass stars like Johnny Knoxville weren’t in the building that night. The outlet confirmed his company Dickhouse Productions rented the room for the franchise’s crew members. A source says Jamie and a few friends from his 50-person party went up to shut down the stunt, and it was up from there.

Someone in VIP allegedly threw a glass at Jamie that cut his face, requiring stitches. Police are reportedly still looking to speak to Jasper Dolphin, who was at Mr. Chow’s that night. You’ll recognize the OG of OF from Loiter Squad or 2022’s Jackass Forever. He has a reputation for raunchy ridiculousness, but it’s unclear how he was involved besides attending the party.

The stuntman didn’t respond to TMZ’s request for comment. However, Dickhouse Productions attorney Bryan Freedman issued a statement about the implications of Jackass’ involvement.

This situation just gets messier by the minute! Fortunately, Jamie confirmed that he was alright and “too blessed to be stressed” days after the incident. On Sunday, Jamie took to Instagram again to prove that his face is as flawless as his vocals.