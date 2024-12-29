Pop-Tarts Bowl Mascots Once Again Prove Why College Football Is Unlike Any Other Sport

Pop-Tarts doubled down on the all Pop-Tarts Bowl tomfoolery from last year with more mascots, moments, and fun.

When the “Pop-Tarts Bowl” ended last year the pressure was on Pop-Tarts to keep the bowl game fresh and bring more excitement. While most companies would have mailed it in Pop-Tarts went all in and announced their new Trophy in partnership with GE.

The trophy included a working toaster and instantly became the best award in college football. According to Yahoo, the 2024 Pop-Tarts Bowl not only delivered it was once again Bowl season’s favorite moment.

The Pop-Tarts Bowl started with a tribute to 2023’s fallen soldier who reappeared from the dead. The crowd erupted for Frosted Strawberry’s return while Hot Fudge Sundae, Wild Berry, and Cinnamon Roll looked on hoping to get toasted later in the game.

The game between Miami and Iowa State ended up being a back-and-forth battle, with Iowa State coming out on top. Instead of exiting in herds, fans waited to see what flavor would be sacrificed after the big win. Cinnamon Roll was chosen for the special honors and couldn’t have been happier to die in front of a stadium full of Pop-Tarts enthusiasts.

College football is a sport like no other and somehow the Pop-Tarts Bowl felt like the National Championship Game. Next year the shenanigans will only get funnier, weirder, and even more viral.

You can watch the full ending of the bowl game below.