Pop-Tarts Bowl & GE Debut First-Ever ‘Pop-Tarts Bowl’ Championship Trophy With Built-In Toaster

Pop-Tarts announced a new addition to the upcoming Pop-Tarts Bowl, a new trophy with a built-in working toaster designed by GE.

With college football’s bowl season coming up, it’s time for the marriage between brands and footballs to amaze us all. Before that begins, one bowl game already has everyone’s attention: the Pop-Tarts Bowl. Last year, the bowl stole all the attention away from the college football playoffs when a life-sized Pop-Tart mascot descended into a toaster and came out as an edible life-size Pop-Tart.

With this single action, college football changed forever, and in 2024, the stakes were raised.

According to a press release, Pop-Tarts & GE have accepted this year’s challenge and delivered an epic solution. Pop-Tarts enlisted help from GE for the first-ever “Pop-Tarts Bowl” Championship Trophy with a built-in toaster. If the stakes weren’t high enough, this just took the game up a notch.

“Our fans have made it clear: The Pop-Tarts Bowl isn’t just another game, it’s an experience,” Pop-Tarts Bowl CEO Steve Hogan said. “We listened, and with the help of GE Appliances, we’re delivering a trophy that doesn’t just sit on a trophy stand. We’re excited to share this fusion of fun and functionality with college football fans everywhere.”

There is nothing sweeter in a partnership than for both organizations to understand the task at hand. For Pop-Tarts and the NCAA, it’s a match made in heaven.

“Pop-Tarts made a promise to turn convention on its head for the Pop-Tarts Bowl, and we stand by our word,” noted Heidi Ray, Senior Director of Marketing at Pop-Tarts. “By working with the brilliant minds at GE Appliances to make the trophy into an actual, working toaster, we are dialing up the Crazy Good in this time-honored football ritual.”

You can watch the 2024 Pop-Tarts Bowl on Saturday, December 28, live on ABC. The game will kick off at 3:30 p.m., and we suggest you tune in early because you won’t want to miss even a second as Heisman finalist Cam Ward and the Miami Hurricanes will face the Iowa State Cyclones.

You can get a look at the shiny new Pop-Tarts Bowl Trophy below.