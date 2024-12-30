Civil Rights & Social Justice

Marcy Correctional Guards Beat Robert Brooks To Death

Cops Kill People: Marcy Correctional Facility Prison Guards Who Fatally Beat Robert Brooks Previously Accused Of Brutalizing Inmates

Published on December 30, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HONDURAS-JAIL-GANGS-REINTEGRATION

Source: ORLANDO SIERRA / Getty

 

Last week, BOSSIP reported on the death of Marcy Correctional Facility inmate Robert Brooks, who was beaten to death by prison guards just hours after being transferred to the prison. The attack was captured on camera and showed guards repeatedly punching Brooks in the face and groin while he was helplessly handcuffed to a table. New York State Attorney General Letitia James released the footage to the public and sparked outrage. Today, get more details about the corrections officers who participated in the killing.

According to the New York Times, three of the guards involved were previously accused of similar beatings of inmates at other New York state prisons over the years. Nicholas Anzalone, one of the men accused in the Brooks beating, was said to have punched and kicked inmate Adam Bauer alongside two other sergeants who split Bauer’s head open with a clipboard. To cover up the incident, Anzalone and the sergeants allegedly told hospital staff three different lies: that Bauer harmed himself, that another inmate attacked Bauer, and that Bauer’s injuries were from a seatbelt…

“I was scared to death,” Mr. Bauer, now 50, said in a phone interview on Friday. “I really truly thought they were going to kill me.”

Later, in 2020, Sgt. Glenn Trombly and officer Anthony Farina, two officers involved in the Brooks beating, were accused of brutalizing inmate William Alvarez and leaving him permanently disfigured after slamming his head into a wall repeatedly and punching him in a prison vehicle from the prison to the hospital. Alvarez required reconstructive surgery to repair the damage to his face.

These men don’t deserve jobs, badges, or power of authority over other humans. They don’t deserve their freedom. We hope this lawsuit forces them all into bankruptcy and poverty. Moreover, we need someone to really bring prison reform to America because these men and women are being left to die, and no one seems to give a damn.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Marcy Correctional Facility Police Reform prison reform Robert Brooks

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

JAPAN-US-ENTERTAINMENT-GAMING-MICROSOFT-XBOX

Reliable Insider Claims Microsoft Will Ditch Plans For Its Next Console

Hip-Hop Wired
Abbott Elementary

What to Watch: 10 Black Sitcoms With The Best Halloween-Themed Episodes

Global Grind
Loving African American wife kissing her husband on the cheek

National Boyfriend Day: 7 Meaningful Ways To Celebrate Your Man

MadameNoire
2020 Essence Magazine Wellness House

Why Dr. Jackie Says Women Must Take Charge Of Their Health

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Latest News
NikeSKIMS Launch Event at Nike House of Innovation New York
6 Items

One Baddie After Another: Latto, Teyana Taylor, Mariah The Scientist & More Stun At Star-Studded NikeSKIMS Launch In NYC

Young Thug speaks at 2021 Revolt Summit
2 Items

Race Swap Shenanigans: Young Thug Channels Audacity Of Caucacity & Hard ‘R’ Ridiculousness On New Album, ‘UY SCUTI’

Kevin Mazur

Belcalis Vs. Barbie Brawl: A B C D E F G, Cardi Claps Back At Nicki, Trading Shots Over Album Sales & Alleged ‘Cocaine Barbie’ Tales

Saucy Santana performs at 2025 Kentuckiana Pride Festival & Parade

Saucy Santana Shocks Fans With Update After Allegedly Leaving Waffle House On Stretcher

Cardi B and Nicki Minaj

Cardi B Slams Nicki Minaj’s ‘Backhanded Apology’ To Daughter Kulture, Issues Her Own Apology To ‘Papa Perc’

50 Cent x Diddy

Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop Trolling: 50 Cent Says He’s ‘Available’ To Fill In For Diddy At His Scheduled Miami Speaking Appearance Amid Sentencing

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close