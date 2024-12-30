Cops Kill People: Marcy Correctional Facility Prison Guards Who Fatally Beat Robert Brooks Previously Accused Of Brutalizing Inmates

Last week, BOSSIP reported on the death of Marcy Correctional Facility inmate Robert Brooks, who was beaten to death by prison guards just hours after being transferred to the prison. The attack was captured on camera and showed guards repeatedly punching Brooks in the face and groin while he was helplessly handcuffed to a table. New York State Attorney General Letitia James released the footage to the public and sparked outrage. Today, get more details about the corrections officers who participated in the killing.

According to the New York Times, three of the guards involved were previously accused of similar beatings of inmates at other New York state prisons over the years. Nicholas Anzalone, one of the men accused in the Brooks beating, was said to have punched and kicked inmate Adam Bauer alongside two other sergeants who split Bauer’s head open with a clipboard. To cover up the incident, Anzalone and the sergeants allegedly told hospital staff three different lies: that Bauer harmed himself, that another inmate attacked Bauer, and that Bauer’s injuries were from a seatbelt…

“I was scared to death,” Mr. Bauer, now 50, said in a phone interview on Friday. “I really truly thought they were going to kill me.” Later, in 2020, Sgt. Glenn Trombly and officer Anthony Farina, two officers involved in the Brooks beating, were accused of brutalizing inmate William Alvarez and leaving him permanently disfigured after slamming his head into a wall repeatedly and punching him in a prison vehicle from the prison to the hospital. Alvarez required reconstructive surgery to repair the damage to his face. These men don’t deserve jobs, badges, or power of authority over other humans. They don’t deserve their freedom. We hope this lawsuit forces them all into bankruptcy and poverty. Moreover, we need someone to really bring prison reform to America because these men and women are being left to die, and no one seems to give a damn.