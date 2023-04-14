Bossip Video

Ah, HELL nah!

Conditions at incarceration facilities all across America have long-need to be examined and reformed and hopefully this story will be one that helps spark that change. On June 12, 2022 Lashawn Thompson was arrested for simple battery and booked into Fulton County Jail in Atlanta. Due to his mental health issues, he was place in the psychiatric wing of the building. According to CBSNews, three months later, he “was found dead in a filthy jail cell after being eaten alive by insects and bed bugs,” says family attorney Michael Harper.

You read every word of that correctly. Eaten. Alive. By. Bed. Bugs.

The family is now calling for a criminal investigation and we wouldn’t be surprised one bit if a lawsuit was soon announced as well. The report states that a review of the jail records show that medical staff was fully aware that Thompson’s health was in severe decline, however, no one stopped to help him.

“They literally watched his health decline until he died,” said Harper. “When his body was found one of the detention officers refused to administer CPR because in her words she ‘freaked out.'”

These people ain’t isht and we hope every single person responsible of Lashawn’s death and the conditions in the jail are held to account at the highest level. Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat previous rang the alarm about the “humanitarian crisis” resulting from overcrowding.

“You have 3,500-plus points of data that show the dangers of where we are and the crisis that we’re in,” Labat said during a meeting with the Fulton County Commission. He said the total population of the jail was 3,600 after about 1,400 new inmates came to the jail in two years. He said 428 inmates were sleeping on the floor due to overcrowding.

Fire them all. Sue them all. Shut the whole damn thing down.