From Zoë Kravitz & Channing Tatum To Cardi B & Offset: The Biggest Celebrity Breakups Of 2024

Another year, another long list of celebrity couples who called it quits.

Celebrities, they’re just like us! While breakups are always tough, it’s kind of heartwarming to see that no matter how much money or fame someone has, splits are still inevitable–and probably hurt just as much. Check out our list of the biggest celebrity breakups of 2024:

Zoë Kravitz & Channing Tatum

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum began dating in 2021 after working together on Kravitz’s directorial debut, Blink Twice. They got engaged in October 2023, but sadly, in October 2024, they called off their engagement and broke up after three years together.

Halle Bailey & DDG

Halle Bailey and DDG announced their breakup in October, less than a year after welcoming their son, Halo.

DDG announced that he and Halle had split up on his Instagram in October. He wrote, “After much reflection and heartfelt conversations, Halle and I have decided to go our separate ways. The decision was not easy, but we believe it’s the best part forward for both of us. I cherish the time we’ve spent together and the love we shared.” Halle has yet to comment on the split. They share one child together.

Cardi B & Offset

Cardi B and Offset were on our list of the biggest celebrity breakups back in 2023, and this year, they’re here once again.

The rappers secretly tied the knot back in 2017 and share three children together, the youngest of which was born just 3 months ago in September 2024. Cardi filed for divorce from Offset for the second time in July, and the pair have had quite the back-and-forth on social media ever since. She first filed for divorce back in 2020, but the two reconciled and she dismissed the case two months later.

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck

The whirlwind relationship deemed “Bennifer” almost 20 years ago has officially come to an end. After not making it to the altar following their first engagement, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married in August 2022. Sadly, after two years of marriage, J.Lo filed for divorce, listing the separation date as April 26, 2024.

At the time, a source for Jennifer told PEOPLE she’s “tried really hard to make things work and is heartbroken” and that Ben had no “interest in making their marriage work.”

Lupita Nyong’o & Joshua Jackson

Lupita Nyong’o and Joshua Jackson made waves when they were first spotted together in October 2023. But, sadly, their romance was short-lived. Rumors that they split began circulating when Joshua was spotted with Nastassja Roberts in September. Then, Lupita publicly revealed that she is single during an interview with Harper’s Bazaar UK the following month.

“My love for my cat is singular,” she told the mag. “If I’m ever so lucky to be in a romantic relationship again, it’ll be because of him. I was ready to shut that door and lock it and bolt it. He has ensured that my heart remains open.”

Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly

In November, Megan Fox announced she was expecting her first child with Machine Gun Kelly. A few weeks later, several media outlets reported that the pair had split up.

“Their relationship has always been bumpy,” A source told PEOPLE at the time. “They love each other but don’t have compatible personalities. They’re both hot-heads, dramatic and stubborn. When they’re good together, they’re great.”

Check out more of the biggest celeb splits after the flip: