From Zoë Kravitz & Channing Tatum To Cardi B & Offset: The Biggest Celebrity Breakups Of 2024
Another year, another long list of celebrity couples who called it quits.
Celebrities, they’re just like us! While breakups are always tough, it’s kind of heartwarming to see that no matter how much money or fame someone has, splits are still inevitable–and probably hurt just as much. Check out our list of the biggest celebrity breakups of 2024:
Zoë Kravitz & Channing Tatum
Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum began dating in 2021 after working together on Kravitz’s directorial debut, Blink Twice. They got engaged in October 2023, but sadly, in October 2024, they called off their engagement and broke up after three years together.
Halle Bailey & DDG
Halle Bailey and DDG announced their breakup in October, less than a year after welcoming their son, Halo.
DDG announced that he and Halle had split up on his Instagram in October. He wrote, “After much reflection and heartfelt conversations, Halle and I have decided to go our separate ways. The decision was not easy, but we believe it’s the best part forward for both of us. I cherish the time we’ve spent together and the love we shared.” Halle has yet to comment on the split. They share one child together.
Cardi B & Offset
Cardi B and Offset were on our list of the biggest celebrity breakups back in 2023, and this year, they’re here once again.
The rappers secretly tied the knot back in 2017 and share three children together, the youngest of which was born just 3 months ago in September 2024. Cardi filed for divorce from Offset for the second time in July, and the pair have had quite the back-and-forth on social media ever since. She first filed for divorce back in 2020, but the two reconciled and she dismissed the case two months later.
Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck
The whirlwind relationship deemed “Bennifer” almost 20 years ago has officially come to an end. After not making it to the altar following their first engagement, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married in August 2022. Sadly, after two years of marriage, J.Lo filed for divorce, listing the separation date as April 26, 2024.
At the time, a source for Jennifer told PEOPLE she’s “tried really hard to make things work and is heartbroken” and that Ben had no “interest in making their marriage work.”
Lupita Nyong’o & Joshua Jackson
Lupita Nyong’o and Joshua Jackson made waves when they were first spotted together in October 2023. But, sadly, their romance was short-lived. Rumors that they split began circulating when Joshua was spotted with Nastassja Roberts in September. Then, Lupita publicly revealed that she is single during an interview with Harper’s Bazaar UK the following month.
“My love for my cat is singular,” she told the mag. “If I’m ever so lucky to be in a romantic relationship again, it’ll be because of him. I was ready to shut that door and lock it and bolt it. He has ensured that my heart remains open.”
Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly
In November, Megan Fox announced she was expecting her first child with Machine Gun Kelly. A few weeks later, several media outlets reported that the pair had split up.
“Their relationship has always been bumpy,” A source told PEOPLE at the time. “They love each other but don’t have compatible personalities. They’re both hot-heads, dramatic and stubborn. When they’re good together, they’re great.”
Check out more of the biggest celeb splits after the flip:
Victoria Monét & John Gaines
Victoria Monét and Jon Gaines, who share a 3-year-old daughter, Hazel, announced their split in September. At the time, they explained that their relationship had actually ended 10 months prior.
“We both just have some fundamental growing to do that would be best done apart so we can remain the best versions of ourselves for our daughter,” the statement reads. “It simply didn’t work out and that’s okay. We still think the world of each other and operate with love in every interaction for our family.”
Daddy Yankee & Mireddys González
After nearly three decades of marriage, the “Gasolina” announced earlier this month that he and his wife of 29 years are getting divorced.
“With a heart full of respect and honesty, I want to share some important news about my personal life,” Yankee—who shares kids Jesaaelys, 28, and Yamilet, 27, and Jeremy, 26, with Mireddys—wrote in a statement in Spanish on Instagram. “After more than two decades of marriage and after many months of trying to save my marriage, which my wife and I share, today my lawyers responded to the divorce petition received from Mireddys.”
Rachel Lindsay & Bryan Abasolo
After four years of marriage, Bryan Abasolo filed for divorce from Rachel Linsday on January 2. According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the former Bachelorette contestant cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split.
Taylor Russell & Harry Styles
The musician and the actress first sparked relationship rumors in June 2023 before a series of public outings together. The Sun was the first to report the news, claiming that the private couple broke up after a trip to Japan in April.
Chance the Rapper & Kirsten Corley
Chance The Rapper’s estranged wife, Kristen Corley, filed for divorce Dec. 13 after nearly six years of marriage. The former couple, who share daughters Kensli, 9, and Marli, 5, announced their separation in April in a statement shared on their social media accounts.
“After a period of separation,” the statement read, “the two of us have arrived at the decision to part ways.”
Porsha Williams & Simon Guobadia
Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams filed for divorce from businessman Simon Guobadia in February after a little over a year of marriage. The former couple first started dating in April 2021 and got engaged just one month later. She and the Nigerian businessman tied the knot in November 2022, but Porsha filed for divorce in February 2024.
Tommy Fury & Molly-Mae Hague
Love Island UK favorites Tomy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague called off their one-year engagement back in August. While there have been rumors of infidelity, neither party has revealed what led to their split.
“After five years together, I never imagined our story would end, especially not this way,” Molly-Mar wrote on Instagram Story at the time. She went on to emphasize that their daughter Bambi will be the “most important thing to me, now and always.”
Chelsea Lazkani & Jeff Lazkani
After almost seven years of marriage, Selling Sunset star Chelsea Lazkani filed for divorce from her husband, Jeff Lazkani, according to court documents obtained by TMZ. The former couple shares two children together– Maddox, 5, and Melia, 3–and cited irreconcilable differences as the official reasoning for filing.