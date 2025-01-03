Recording Artists

Young Thug Reconnects With Lil Baby On 'Dum Dumb & Dumber'

#BOSSIPSounds: Young Thug Reconnects With Lil Baby On ‘Dum Dumb & Dumber’ Featuring Future

Published on January 3, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Young Thug - 4PF Bowling Event

Lil Baby & Thug – Source: Prince Williams / Getty

 

Young Thug returns to the mic for his first post-jail verse alongside Lil Baby & Future on “Dum Dumb & Dumber”.

When a rapper beats a high-profile criminal case, fans request new music before they can even process what has happened. Atlanta’s own Young Thug was released from jail last Halloween after two years behind bars fighting a RICO case. Thug immediately went radio silent and showed no signs of rushing back to work following the YSL Rico Trial.

Lil Baby previously teased music with Thug since his release from jail and finally delivered on his album WHAM.

Related Stories

On the track “Dum Dumb & Dumber” the Atlanta trio of Lil Baby, King Slime, and Future emerge as a superteam reminding us how long it’s been since they’ve collaborated.

“Yeah, n*gga, King Spider back/I don’t even believe I was locked up, for real, for real/I was havin’ my way the whole time, fool, you know what I’m sayin’? (Yeah)” Young Thug raps on “Dum Dumb & Dumber”.

Thugger makes it known that his time behind bars wasn’t your typical stay in jail, and he was living lavishly. Future and Lil Baby are nice additions to the song, but Thug steals the show and skates across the record. Hours after the track was released, Lil Baby and Thugger teased even more new music for the deluxe version of WHAM.

While the new Thug verse is nice his solo music is what the people are waiting on.

 

You can listen to Lil Baby, Thug & Future On “Dum Dumb & Dumber” below.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Future Lil Baby Newsletter young thug YSL Rico Case YSL RICO Trial

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

Division Series - Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees - Game Three

Snowflakes Melting: MAGA Country Fumes As Bad Bunny Sits During "God Bless America" At Yankees Game

Hip-Hop Wired
Former Vice President Kamala Harris is speaks at the Wiltern on Monday, Sept. 29, as part of her book tour promoting "107 Days," her new books about her short sprint of a presidential campaign in 2024 after President Biden decided not to seek reelection

Free At Last! Kamala Harris Drops The Niceties And The F-Bomb: ‘These Motherf–kers Are Crazy’

MadameNoire
"Seen & Heard" World Premiere - 2025 SXSW Conference And Festival

Issa Rae Just Added ‘Marathon Runner’ To Her Résumé

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
US-ENTERTAINMNET-MUSIC-AWARD-MTV-PRESS ROOM

Why Is Diddy Trying To Serve His Prison Sentence At FCI Fort Dix In New Jersey?

Global Grind
Latest News
NikeSKIMS Launch Event at Nike House of Innovation New York
6 Items

One Baddie After Another: Latto, Teyana Taylor, Mariah The Scientist & More Stun At Star-Studded NikeSKIMS Launch In NYC

Young Thug speaks at 2021 Revolt Summit
2 Items

Race Swap Shenanigans: Young Thug Channels Audacity Of Caucacity & Hard ‘R’ Ridiculousness On New Album, ‘UY SCUTI’

Kevin Mazur

Belcalis Vs. Barbie Brawl: A B C D E F G, Cardi Claps Back At Nicki, Trading Shots Over Album Sales & Alleged ‘Cocaine Barbie’ Tales

Saucy Santana performs at 2025 Kentuckiana Pride Festival & Parade

Saucy Santana Shocks Fans With Update After Allegedly Leaving Waffle House On Stretcher

"One Battle After Another" London Premiere - Arrivals

Petunia’s PDA: Aaron Pierre’s Latest Thirst Trap Leaves Teyana Taylor With A Serious Hankering For A Hot Dog

NYLON Nights: Fashion Edition Celebration
20 Items

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 114

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close