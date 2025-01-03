BOSSIPSounds: Young Thug Reconnects With Lil Baby On ‘Dum Dumb & Dumber’ Featuring Future

Young Thug returns to the mic for his first post-jail verse alongside Lil Baby & Future on “Dum Dumb & Dumber”.

When a rapper beats a high-profile criminal case, fans request new music before they can even process what has happened. Atlanta’s own Young Thug was released from jail last Halloween after two years behind bars fighting a RICO case. Thug immediately went radio silent and showed no signs of rushing back to work following the YSL Rico Trial.

Lil Baby previously teased music with Thug since his release from jail and finally delivered on his album WHAM.

On the track “Dum Dumb & Dumber” the Atlanta trio of Lil Baby, King Slime, and Future emerge as a superteam reminding us how long it’s been since they’ve collaborated.

“Yeah, n*gga, King Spider back/I don’t even believe I was locked up, for real, for real/I was havin’ my way the whole time, fool, you know what I’m sayin’? (Yeah)” Young Thug raps on “Dum Dumb & Dumber”.

Thugger makes it known that his time behind bars wasn’t your typical stay in jail, and he was living lavishly. Future and Lil Baby are nice additions to the song, but Thug steals the show and skates across the record. Hours after the track was released, Lil Baby and Thugger teased even more new music for the deluxe version of WHAM.

While the new Thug verse is nice his solo music is what the people are waiting on.

You can listen to Lil Baby, Thug & Future On “Dum Dumb & Dumber” below.