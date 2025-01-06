2025 Golden Globes: Whose Red Carpet Look Is Your Fave?
Who Looked More Bangin’ At The 2025 Golden Globes?
The 82nd annual Golden Globes brought a bevy of celebs to the Beverly Hilton for a celebration of the best in film and television.
As usual, your faves stepped out in designer looks, and there were some sizzling style standouts.
Zendaya turned heads, not just for her dress but for flaunting a stunning rock on her left hand.
As previously reported, the ring has been confirmed to be an engagement ring from Tom Holland, who reportedly popped the question during an intimate proposal.
The accessory turned heads just as much as her look, a custom Louis Vuitton gown, and shoes styled by Law Roach.
Gorgeous as always!
Equally stunning was lady in red, Sheryl Lee Ralph.
The iconic actress rocked a custom St. John gown styled by her daughter, Ivy Coco, with minimal accessories and bronzy makeup.
Elegant as always, Sheryl!
Not to be outdone, Ralph’s Abott Elementary co-star/creator Quinta Brunson looked lovely in custom Roberto Cavalli.
Hello Beautiful reports that Jessica Paster styled her for the occasion.
Hit the flip to see who else sizzled and slayed the 2025 Golden Globes.
Cynthia Erivo looked Wicked at the 2025 Golden Globes.
The actress posed alongside her costar, Ariana Grande, while wearing a Louis Vuitton gown.
She also showcased her trademark nails, which were styled by Clawz By Dior.
It was a winning night for Zoe Saldana, both on the carpet and during the Globes.
Zoe took home the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for Emilia Pérez.
On the carpet, she rocked a chocolate brown Saint Laurent gown.
Viola Davis turned heads (as always) at the Golden Globes.
She brought her handsome hubby as her date and rocked a Gucci gown.
FashionBombDaily reports that Aunt Vi actually pulled the dress from her own closet.
More looks on the flip!
It was date night for Morris Chestnut and his wife, Pam Byse-Chestnut.
The stunning couple looked great on the carpet, Morris in an orange suit and Pam in a full-length gown styled by J. Bolin.
Similarly, it was also date night for Kerry Washington and her hubby, Nnamdi Asomugha.
Kerry’s hot pink Balenciaga dress was offset by long black gloves, fishnets and pumps.
Other Golden Globes style standouts include Tyler James Williams…
Aunjanue Ellis…
and The Rock.
You tell us, whose Golden Globes look was your fave?
- Cardi B Calls BIA A ‘P***y’ For Conveniently Copping Preggo Pleas, Claims BIA Sabotaged Offset Marriage During Pregnancy With Blossom
- Mississippi Mass Shootings: Alcorn State University & Jackson State University Among 5 Homecoming Attacks, 7 Dead & 21 Injured
- Whew, Chileee… Must-See Tweets, Memes & #RHOP Reactions To Wendy & Eddie Osefo’s Felony Fraud Charge Arrests
