Television

2025 Golden Globes: Whose Red Carpet Look Is Your Fave?

Who Looked More Bangin’ At The 2025 Golden Globes?

Published on January 6, 2025

1 of 3

2025 Golden Globes

Source: Kevin Mazur/ Matt Winkelmeyer/ WireImage/ / Getty

The 82nd annual Golden Globes brought a bevy of celebs to the Beverly Hilton for a celebration of the best in film and television.

The Walt Disney Company Golden Globes After-Party At Funke

Source: David Jon / Getty

As usual, your faves stepped out in designer looks, and there were some sizzling style standouts.

82nd Annual Golden Globes - Show

Source: Michael Buckner/GG2025 / Getty

 

Zendaya turned heads, not just for her dress but for flaunting a stunning rock on her left hand.

82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

As previously reported, the ring has been confirmed to be an engagement ring from Tom Holland, who reportedly popped the question during an intimate proposal.

82nd Annual Golden Globes - Arrivals

Source: Michael Buckner/GG2025 / Getty

The accessory turned heads just as much as her look, a custom Louis Vuitton gown, and shoes styled by Law Roach.

Gorgeous as always!

Kerry Washington

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

 

Equally stunning was lady in red, Sheryl Lee Ralph.

82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

The iconic actress rocked a custom St. John gown styled by her daughter, Ivy Coco, with minimal accessories and bronzy makeup.

Kerry Washington

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Elegant as always, Sheryl!

82nd Annual Golden Globes - Show

Source: Rich Polk/GG2025 / Getty

Not to be outdone, Ralph’s Abott Elementary co-star/creator Quinta Brunson looked lovely in custom Roberto Cavalli.

82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Hello Beautiful reports that Jessica Paster styled her for the occasion.

82nd Annual Golden Globes - Arrivals

Source: JC Olivera/GG2025 / Getty

82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

 

Hit the flip to see who else sizzled and slayed the 2025 Golden Globes.

Cynthia Erivo looked Wicked at the 2025 Golden Globes.

82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

The actress posed alongside her costar, Ariana Grande, while wearing a Louis Vuitton gown.

82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

She also showcased her trademark nails, which were styled by Clawz By Dior.

Kerry Washington

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

It was a winning night for Zoe Saldana, both on the carpet and during the Globes.

82nd Annual Golden Globes - Backstage

Source: Michael Buckner/GG2025 / Getty

 

Zoe took home the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for Emilia Pérez.

82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

On the carpet, she rocked a chocolate brown Saint Laurent gown.

82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Viola Davis turned heads (as always) at the Golden Globes.

82nd Annual Golden Globes - Arrivals

Source: Tommaso Boddi/GG2025 / Getty

She brought her handsome hubby as her date and rocked a Gucci gown.

82nd Annual Golden Globes - Arrivals

Source: Gregg Deguire/GG2025 / Getty

 

FashionBombDaily reports that Aunt Vi actually pulled the dress from her own closet.

82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

More looks on the flip!

It was date night for Morris Chestnut and his wife, Pam Byse-Chestnut.

82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

The stunning couple looked great on the carpet, Morris in an orange suit and Pam in a full-length gown styled by J. Bolin.

Similarly, it was also date night for Kerry Washington and her hubby, Nnamdi Asomugha.

82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Kerry’s hot pink Balenciaga dress was offset by long black gloves, fishnets and pumps.

82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Kerry Washington

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

 

Other Golden Globes style standouts include Tyler James Williams…

82nd Annual Golden Globes - Arrivals

Source: John Nacion/GG2025 / Getty

82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Aunjanue Ellis…

82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

and The Rock.

82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

You tell us, whose Golden Globes look was your fave?

 

