Who Looked More Bangin’ At The 2025 Golden Globes?

The 82nd annual Golden Globes brought a bevy of celebs to the Beverly Hilton for a celebration of the best in film and television.

As usual, your faves stepped out in designer looks, and there were some sizzling style standouts.

Zendaya turned heads, not just for her dress but for flaunting a stunning rock on her left hand.

As previously reported, the ring has been confirmed to be an engagement ring from Tom Holland, who reportedly popped the question during an intimate proposal.

The accessory turned heads just as much as her look, a custom Louis Vuitton gown, and shoes styled by Law Roach.

Gorgeous as always!

Equally stunning was lady in red, Sheryl Lee Ralph.

The iconic actress rocked a custom St. John gown styled by her daughter, Ivy Coco, with minimal accessories and bronzy makeup.

Elegant as always, Sheryl!

Not to be outdone, Ralph’s Abott Elementary co-star/creator Quinta Brunson looked lovely in custom Roberto Cavalli.

Hello Beautiful reports that Jessica Paster styled her for the occasion.

Hit the flip to see who else sizzled and slayed the 2025 Golden Globes.