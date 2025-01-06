Celebrity News

Porsha Williams Sparks Romance Rumors With Nigerian Man

Sayonara, Simon! Lagos Lovin’ Porsha Williams Sparks Romance Rumors With THIS Wealthy Nigerian

Published on January 6, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Porsha Williams is back on the dating scene following her tumultuous divorce from ex-husband Simon Guobadia, and she might have gotten some Lagos lovin’ during Detty December.

 

The Real Housewives of Atlanta (#RHOA) star is reportedly getting close to a wealthy Nigerian man, according to TheJasmineBRAND.

 

Porsha Williams x Phaedra Parks

Source: Charles Sykes/Bravo / Getty

 

On Jan. 2, the 43-year-old reality TV star was seen in Lagos enjoying a night out with friends, getting cozy with a handsome Nigerian man named Farouq. While it’s unclear what Farouq does for a living, the seemingly wealthy gentleman appeared to be quite smitten by Williams. A video shared by Reality Chat captured Farouq planting a kiss on the Bravo star’s cheek as they sipped drinks together, clearly enjoying each other’s company.

Porsha Williams Was Spotted Partying In Nigeria For Detty December

Related Stories

Farouq wasn’t featured in Williams’ latest Instagram video, posted on Jan. 5, where she was seen dancing the night away at a nightclub in Nigeria with #RHOA co-star Phaedra Parks, Brooke Bailey, and other friends.

But one thing is clear: the mother of one is fully embracing life and ready to move forward after her difficult divorce.

As previously reported, she and Phaedara traveled to Nigeria to enjoy Detty December together.

Porsha Recently Said She’s “Really Into” Someone

Williams and her ex, Simon Guobadia, who also hails from Nigeria like Porsha’s alleged new boo, began dating in April 2021, got engaged a month later, and married in November 2022.

Porsha Williams, Simon Guobadia, divorce, Lauren Williams, lawsuit, cease and desist. RHOA

Source: Prince Williams/WireImage / Prince Williams/Wireimage

However, just 15 months later, she filed for divorce in February 2024, citing irreconcilable differences. Now, the reality star has her sights set on someone new, someone she admitted to being “really into” during an interview with E! News in November 2024.

“But I still got a lot juggling right now. But there is someone I’m liking a little more than others,” she clarified.

The cast of RHOA is eager to see her find love again, too. According to Williams, they have been patiently waiting for her to finalize the divorce so that they can help her find the right match.

Williams continued:

“They have a list of guys that they all have ran down and told me ‘This is this person.’ But they’re not trying to hook me up just yet and let me heal and deal.”

Back in April, fans were quick to raise an eyebrow when Williams’ former Real Housewives castmate, Shereé Whitfield, was seen hanging out with Guobadia in Atlanta. However, the photo didn’t seem to faze Williams one bit.

“He knew her before,” the celeb told E! News about their recent sighting together. “He was actually friends with a lot of us prior to coming on the show. So, it makes sense,” she added.

 

What do you think of Porsha Williams’ alleged new romance?

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Dating nigerian Porsha Williams Simon Guobadia

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

US-ISRAEL-PALESTINIAN-CONFLICT-TRUMP

President Donald Trump Doesn't Think He's Going To Heaven

Hip-Hop Wired
2025 Vanity Fair Oscar After Party Arrivals

National No Bra Day: 12 Stars Who Said 'Free The Nipple' And Went Braless

MadameNoire
5th Annual "Can We Talk?" Multicultural Arts & Wellness Summit Brunch

Taraji P. Henson’s “Can We Talk?” Summit Brings Major Sisterhood & Starpower

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Prime Video's "Cross" Season Two At New York Comic Con 2025

It Begins & Ends With Him: What To Expect From Season 2 Of Prime Video's 'Cross' Following Premiere Date Announcement

Global Grind
Latest News
Latto x 21 Savage
2 Items

‘Big Mommy’ For Real? Fans Think These Pics Prove Latto Is Expecting Her First ClayCo Child With 21 Savage

Wendy Osefo attend ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Arrivals

‘Zen Wen Is In The Pen!’ Potomac Pettiness Peaks As RHOP Cast Reacts To Dr. Wendy Osefo’s Fraud Arrest

A$AP Rocky attends Apple Original Films And A24's "Highest 2 Lowest" Los Angeles Premiere

Daddy’s Girl! Adoring A$AP Rocky Calls Newborn Rocki His ‘Favorite’ Creation This Year

READY TO LOVE: DETROIT
21 Items

What Up Doe?! Meet The Marvelous Motor City Singles Of #ReadyToLove Detroit

NYLON Nights: Fashion Edition Celebration
20 Items

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 114

The Braxtons Assets
7:17

Trina Braxton Talks ‘The Braxtons’ Season 2, Her Happy Marriage & THAT Tamar & Toni Sister Squabble [Exclusive]

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close