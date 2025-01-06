Sayonara, Simon! Lagos Lovin’ Porsha Williams Sparks Romance Rumors With THIS Wealthy Nigerian

Porsha Williams is back on the dating scene following her tumultuous divorce from ex-husband Simon Guobadia, and she might have gotten some Lagos lovin’ during Detty December.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta (#RHOA) star is reportedly getting close to a wealthy Nigerian man, according to TheJasmineBRAND.

On Jan. 2, the 43-year-old reality TV star was seen in Lagos enjoying a night out with friends, getting cozy with a handsome Nigerian man named Farouq. While it’s unclear what Farouq does for a living, the seemingly wealthy gentleman appeared to be quite smitten by Williams. A video shared by Reality Chat captured Farouq planting a kiss on the Bravo star’s cheek as they sipped drinks together, clearly enjoying each other’s company.

Porsha Williams Was Spotted Partying In Nigeria For Detty December

Farouq wasn’t featured in Williams’ latest Instagram video, posted on Jan. 5, where she was seen dancing the night away at a nightclub in Nigeria with #RHOA co-star Phaedra Parks, Brooke Bailey, and other friends.

But one thing is clear: the mother of one is fully embracing life and ready to move forward after her difficult divorce.

As previously reported, she and Phaedara traveled to Nigeria to enjoy Detty December together.

Porsha Recently Said She’s “Really Into” Someone

Williams and her ex, Simon Guobadia, who also hails from Nigeria like Porsha’s alleged new boo, began dating in April 2021, got engaged a month later, and married in November 2022.

However, just 15 months later, she filed for divorce in February 2024, citing irreconcilable differences. Now, the reality star has her sights set on someone new, someone she admitted to being “really into” during an interview with E! News in November 2024.

“But I still got a lot juggling right now. But there is someone I’m liking a little more than others,” she clarified.

The cast of RHOA is eager to see her find love again, too. According to Williams, they have been patiently waiting for her to finalize the divorce so that they can help her find the right match.

Williams continued:

“They have a list of guys that they all have ran down and told me ‘This is this person.’ But they’re not trying to hook me up just yet and let me heal and deal.”

Back in April, fans were quick to raise an eyebrow when Williams’ former Real Housewives castmate, Shereé Whitfield, was seen hanging out with Guobadia in Atlanta. However, the photo didn’t seem to faze Williams one bit.

“He knew her before,” the celeb told E! News about their recent sighting together. “He was actually friends with a lot of us prior to coming on the show. So, it makes sense,” she added.

What do you think of Porsha Williams’ alleged new romance?