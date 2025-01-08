Kanye West Calls Out Adidas For Alleged Shady Search Engine Behavior, Blasts Fake-Friends ‘Using Him’ For Pay Increases

Once again, Kanye West has found himself on Instagram calling out his former business partner, Adidas, over alleged shady search engine tactics.

In October 2022, Adidas sent shockwaves throughout the sneaker world after it ended its partnership with Kanye West after Kanye went on multiple platforms spewing anti-semitic red pill talking points. It seemed out of the blue at the time, but Kanye had previously hinted that the relationship had soured way before the separation.

Despite Adidas restocking Yeezy’s and running them out of style for two years, Ye remained quiet about the brand’s allegedly questionable moves.

According to Complex, Ye’s silence came to an end last night in a lengthy Instagram post.

“When you google Yeezy.com the adidas site comes before the Yeezy site Members at adidas Stop doing this Stop doing your moves to hold me back Our partnership is done” Ye wrote on Instagram. “You’re a 60 billion dollar company that froze my accounts Now I’m back on my feet (no pun intended) and I’m not going to stand for this (no pun again) I did phenomenal work for you guys and because I stood up for myself yall tried to intimidate and oppress me everyone remembers I had major issues with adidas because of design theft and oppression before “the tweet”.”

Kanye is referring to Google search results for his Yeezy brand and seemingly isn’t ok with his website coming up second directly under Adidas.

Yeezy went on to blast former collaborator and Fear of God creator Jerry Lorenzo for working with Adidas.

“side note yall know Jerry was corny and disloyal for doing work with adidas after the way they handled things,” Ye said expressing frustrations with Lorenzo choosing Adidas. “I still showed up to his show that was a copy of my Hollywood bowl show being the so called bigger man but I’m never doing that again for no one It’s Yeezy over everything Everyone that ever took a picture next to me that had their own clothing lines and agendas everyone knows they was acting like they were my friends to promote they weak ass fake Yeezy lines They never wanted to truly work for the king.”

In the post, Kanye also alleges that people used him to get rich and were happy when he failed to accomplish his goals. He proclaimed “NO MORE HUGS” in 2025 before flexing Yeezy.com pulled in $100M in six months.

Kanye’s reported latest vision for his website is to make all his clothes $20 regardless of the item. Love or hate Kanye, he is always pushing the envelope, and if he can sustain $20 fashion, the world will once again have to adapt to his rules.