‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Exclusive: Kori King, Joella & Onya Nurve Talk Their Journeys & Artfully Assemble BOSSIP Headlines

Just between us, squirrel friends, ahead of another episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 17, three of the queens are ki’king about their journeys, hijinks, and headlines!

On Friday, the Olympics of drags will continue with 14 queens and the very first “Lip Sync for Your Life”, but with a twist!

As previously reported, this promises to be the splashiest season in HERstory because of the Badonka Dunk Tank. After the lipsync, eliminated queens get one last chance to shantay and stay. The queens will pull one of 10 levers, and if they dunk the fabulous Michelle Visage, they snatch immunity and a second shot at the crown. If not, it’s indeed time to sashay away.

While we wait to see who will lip-synch against the premiere episode’s bottom queen, Accacia Forgot…

Kori King, Joella, and Onya Nurve are dishing to Dani Canada, Managing Editor of BOSSIP, about this explosive season and their thoughts entering the WERK room.

“When you walk in, you have all these preconceived notions, but twhen you walk in and you break the fourth wall, it’s really not, you see the walls shaking in the wind, but once you’re there, it’s not as scary as you think—it’s pure silence except for the sound of the crew yelling at each other.”

Kori King, Joella & Onya Nurve Talk Their Season 17 Drag Race Journeys

Elsewhere in the interview, Onya Nurve, the admitted nurturer of the season, shared that she took her role as a supporter seriously this season.

And while she’s far from old (she’s only 31), she naturally gives motherly/Auntie vibes because of the supportive Black women who raised her.

“All of them [on Drag Race] brought it out of me,” said Onya. “I don’t feel like there was a time where I it wasn’t out of me. I was one of the older girls there, here were a lot of young girls. So naturally I was already on the outside looking in because of so many differences with the girls. And then I kind of naturally got in that position, but I wouldn’t change it for the world. I think it has a lot to do with how I was raised. I was raised by a gaggle of Black women, so it’s in me to be that way.”

As for Kori King, the sister of Drag Race season 16 finalist Plane Jane, she dished on the advice the fellow Boston Queen offered her.

“Plane, she is such a talented handsome drag queen, I really had to learn the ins and outs of branding, and having a shctik,” said Kori. “We’re similar in a way, but cut from different cloths, so there was nothing that she taught me verbatim, more or less just watching her in the show and the animal that is the Drag Race universe.”

Joella, who was seen in episode one performing in front of her idol Katy Perry, too has a shtick: being a fierce “b***” in the L.A. drag scene.

“You have to assert yourself but also be kinda fake, said Joella. “You have to be nice to people, but let them know they can’t mess with you.”

Kori King, Joella & Onya Nurve Drop #DragRace BOSSIP Headlines

Before wrapping up the interview, the ladies each delivered BOSSIP headlines about their time on Drag Race.

Kori King:”Kori King Had The Most Sickening Drag Race Journey Because It’s Time To Crown A King” Joella: “Joella Had The Most Sickening Drag Race Journey Because You’ll Never Forget Her!” Onya Nurve: “Onya Nurve Had The Most Sickening Drag Race Journey Because It DO Take Nurve”

Watch our exclusive!

A new episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race airs TOMORROW, January 10, at 8/9 c on MTV!