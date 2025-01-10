Bogalusa Mayor Tyrin Truong Faces Drug And Prostitution Charges
Mayor Meech: Louisiana Mayor Tyrin Truong Charged With ‘BMF’-Style Drug Dealing & Prostitution Peddling On Social Media
In today’s episode of 50 Cent Could Turn This Into A TV Drama, a Louisiana mayor has been arrested and accused of soliciting prostitutes, purchasing illegal drugs, and being among suspects accused of using drug money to buy firearms and using social media to facilitate deals.
According to the Grio, Bogalusa Mayor Tyrin Truong, one of the youngest mayors in U.S. history, was charged Tuesday with engaging in transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses and the illicit solicitation of sex work, among other offenses. The 25-year-old mayor (elected in 2022 when he was 23) is among seven defendants charged following an investigation conducted by the Louisiana state police and the Bogalusa Police Department beginning in April 2024.
The state police said in a statement that investigators allege Truong and the other defendants used “social media platforms to distribute [drugs illegally] and manage payments” from customers, “further expanding their reach and criminal activity.”
In addition to all of that, Truong is accused of operating his alleged drug ring out of a moveable, which Fox 8 described as “a legal term in Louisiana that refers to intentionally taking or using someone’s personal property without their consent.”
