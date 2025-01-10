Crime

Bogalusa Mayor Tyrin Truong Faces Drug And Prostitution Charges

Mayor Meech: Louisiana Mayor Tyrin Truong Charged With ‘BMF’-Style Drug Dealing & Prostitution Peddling On Social Media

Published on January 10, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

In today’s episode of 50 Cent Could Turn This Into A TV Drama, a Louisiana mayor has been arrested and accused of soliciting prostitutes, purchasing illegal drugs, and being among suspects accused of using drug money to buy firearms and using social media to facilitate deals.

Close up of Black man wearing handcuffs sitting at table in police department

Source: SeventyFour / Getty

According to the Grio, Bogalusa Mayor Tyrin Truong, one of the youngest mayors in U.S. history, was charged Tuesday with engaging in transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses and the illicit solicitation of sex work, among other offenses. The 25-year-old mayor (elected in 2022 when he was 23) is among seven defendants charged following an investigation conducted by the Louisiana state police and the Bogalusa Police Department beginning in April 2024.

The state police said in a statement that investigators allege Truong and the other defendants used “social media platforms to distribute [drugs illegally] and manage payments” from customers, “further expanding their reach and criminal activity.”

 

In addition to all of that, Truong is accused of operating his alleged drug ring out of a moveable, which Fox 8 described as “a legal term in Louisiana that refers to intentionally taking or using someone’s personal property without their consent.”

From the Grio:

SEE ALSO

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

NBA YoungBoy: MASA TOUR - Atlanta, GA

NBA YoungBoy Brings King Von's Killer On Stage, Performs Lil Durk Alleged Diss

Hip-Hop Wired
Brandy Norwood Attends Stella Rosa Event

Brandy & Monica Kick Off 'The Boy Is Mine' Tour In Designer Style

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
How It Feels Without D’Angelo — What I Learned Firsthand From The Musical Messiah Before the World Did [Op-Ed]

How It Feels Without D’Angelo — What I Learned Firsthand From The Musical Messiah Before The World Did [Op-Ed]

MadameNoire
Spotify Press Announcement

D'Angelo Collaborations That Deserve A Listen

Global Grind
Latest News
Latto x 21 Savage
2 Items

‘Big Mommy’ For Real? Fans Think These Pics Prove Latto Is Expecting Her First ClayCo Child With 21 Savage

FASHION-US-VICTORIA'S SECRET

Real Life Angel: Baller Babe Angel Reese Makes Her Catwalk Debut At The 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, Stunner’s Gorgeous Gams Garner Rave Reviews

A Toast To Black Hollywood
20 Items

Whew, Chileee… Must-See Tweets, Memes & #RHOP Reactions To Wendy & Eddie Osefo’s Felony Fraud Charge Arrests

Philadelphia 76ers v Toronto Raptors

Keep The Family Close: Drake & Baby Mama Sophie Brussaux Wear Coordinating Outfits For Adonis’ 8th Birthday Bash

NYLON Nights: Fashion Edition Celebration
20 Items

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 114

"Mean Girls" New York Premiere
20 Items

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 115

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close