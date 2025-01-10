Tina Knowles Says She Lost Her Malibu Bungalow To Los Angeles County Fires—‘My Favorite Place’

Tina Knowles’ oceanfront Malibu bungalow was burned down due to the raging fires currently engulfing Los Angeles County. The 71-year-old took to Instagram on Jan. 9 to reveal the heartbreaking news, telling fans that she was devastated to have lost her “favorite place” and “sanctuary” just one week after celebrating her birthday on Jan. 4.

From the famous momager’s video, which showed two dolphins gracefully swimming in the ocean, it’s clear that Tina enjoyed a peaceful view of the water from her Malibu home.

“This is what I was looking at on my birthday this past weekend from my tiny little bungalow on the water in Malibu,” she wrote. “Now it is gone !! God Bless all the brave men and women in our fire department who risked their lives in dangerous conditions,” the mother of Beyoncé and Solange Knowles, continued. “We Thank you for your dedication and bravery and for saving so many lives. This could have been so much worse without the dedication of the disaster workers and first responders.”

Tina went on to extend her love, sympathy, and support to people who had lost family members or their homes and belongings due to the tragic fires.

“I can only imagine how it feels to lose properties and everything you own! My heart and deep prayers go out to all of you. I cannot imagine the pain and suffering and fear that you are enduring.”

The glam mother added:

“I am praying diligently for our beautiful City of Los Angeles !! We are resilient though and we will recover! ‘This too shall pass’ Note: if in LA Please get some air purifiers for your home there is a good one on Amazon for 99 dollars. God be with us!”

She joins the likes of Jhené Aiko and Paris Hilton, who lost their homes in the fires.

Here’s What We Know About The Fires So Far

According to CNN, four major wildfires are spreading across Los Angeles County, which has resulted in at least 10 confirmed deaths. Officials warn that the full extent of the toll won’t be clear until it’s safe for investigators to enter affected neighborhoods. Tens of thousands of residents have been urged to evacuate since the fires began earlier this week. Adding to the chaos, a countywide evacuation warning was mistakenly sent to millions, amplifying the already intense stress in the region.

Entire neighborhoods have been devastated, with up to 10,000 structures destroyed by the Palisades Fire, which is on track to become the costliest wildfire in U.S. history, and the Eaton Fire. To prevent looting, curfews have been imposed, and police are actively patrolling the area. According to CAL FIRE, two of the fires currently burning in Los Angeles County have become some of the most destructive in California’s history.

The Palisades Fire has already destroyed over 5,300 structures, making it the third-most destructive fire in the state’s history. Meanwhile, the Eaton Fire has taken down more than 4,000 structures, ranking it as the fourth most destructive. These numbers may continue to rise as officials conduct further damage assessments.