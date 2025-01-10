Celebrity

Tina Knowles Loses Malibu Bungalow To Los Angeles County Fires

Tina Knowles Says She Lost Her Malibu Bungalow To Los Angeles County Fires—‘My Favorite Place’

Published on January 10, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tina Knowles’ oceanfront Malibu bungalow was burned down due to the raging fires currently engulfing Los Angeles County. The 71-year-old took to Instagram on Jan. 9 to reveal the heartbreaking news, telling fans that she was devastated to have lost her “favorite place” and “sanctuary” just one week after celebrating her birthday on Jan. 4. 

Tina Knowles

Source: Monica Schipper / Getty

 

From the famous momager’s video, which showed two dolphins gracefully swimming in the ocean, it’s clear that Tina enjoyed a peaceful view of the water from her Malibu home.

“This is what I was looking at on my birthday this past weekend from my tiny little bungalow on the water in Malibu,” she wrote. “Now it is gone !! God Bless all the brave men and women in our fire department who risked their lives in dangerous conditions,” the mother of Beyoncé and Solange Knowles, continued.  

“We Thank you for your dedication and bravery and for saving so many lives. This could have been so much worse without the dedication of the disaster workers and first responders.”

Tina went on to extend her love, sympathy, and support to people who had lost family members or their homes and belongings due to the tragic fires. 

“I can only imagine how it feels to lose properties and everything you own! My heart and deep prayers go out to all of you. I cannot imagine the pain and suffering and fear that you are enduring.”

The glam mother added:

“I am praying diligently for our beautiful City of Los Angeles !! We are resilient though and we will recover! ‘This too shall pass’ Note: if in LA Please get some air purifiers for your home there is a good one on Amazon for 99 dollars. God be with us!”

She joins the likes of Jhené Aiko and Paris Hilton, who lost their homes in the fires.

Here’s What We Know About The Fires So Far 

According to CNN, four major wildfires are spreading across Los Angeles County, which has resulted in at least 10 confirmed deaths. Officials warn that the full extent of the toll won’t be clear until it’s safe for investigators to enter affected neighborhoods. Tens of thousands of residents have been urged to evacuate since the fires began earlier this week. Adding to the chaos, a countywide evacuation warning was mistakenly sent to millions, amplifying the already intense stress in the region.

Entire neighborhoods have been devastated, with up to 10,000 structures destroyed by the Palisades Fire, which is on track to become the costliest wildfire in U.S. history, and the Eaton Fire. To prevent looting, curfews have been imposed, and police are actively patrolling the area. According to CAL FIRE, two of the fires currently burning in Los Angeles County have become some of the most destructive in California’s history.

The Palisades Fire has already destroyed over 5,300 structures, making it the third-most destructive fire in the state’s history. Meanwhile, the Eaton Fire has taken down more than 4,000 structures, ranking it as the fourth most destructive. These numbers may continue to rise as officials conduct further damage assessments.

 

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Los Angeles Malibu Newsletter Tina Knowles

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

Wendy Williams Hunter Birthday Give Back Gala

Wendy Williams' Ex-Husband's Guardianship Lawsuit Dismissed By Judge

Hip-Hop Wired
Rachel Noerdlinger

'Black In White' Portrait Series: Rachel Noerdlinger Is The Stylish Strategist Behind Rev. Al Sharpton

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

That Aint It: The Internet Responds To The First Music Video From Timbaland's AI Artist TaTa

Global Grind
Portrait de D'Angelo en 2000

D’Angelo, Voice Of Neo-Soul, Dead At 51 — Cause Of Death Revealed

MadameNoire
Latest News
Latto x 21 Savage
2 Items

‘Big Mommy’ For Real? Fans Think These Pics Prove Latto Is Expecting Her First ClayCo Child With 21 Savage

Blac Chyna Birthday Celebration And Unveiling Of Her "Chymoji" Emoji Collection

Run It Back?! Blac Chyna Sparks Rob Kardashian Reconciliation Rumors With Mysterious Social Media Post

A Toast To Black Hollywood
20 Items

Whew, Chileee… Must-See Tweets, Memes & #RHOP Reactions To Wendy & Eddie Osefo’s Felony Fraud Charge Arrests

NYLON Nights: Fashion Edition Celebration
20 Items

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 114

"Mean Girls" New York Premiere
20 Items

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 115

LA Premiere Of HBO's "Euphoria" - Red Carpet
18 Items

Aww Give Him A Hug: Drake Gets CLOWNED (AGAIN) After Losing His Defamation Lawsuit Against UMG Over Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Not Like Us’

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close